Stock Rally Stalls at Record as Bond Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A strong week on Wall Street is ending on a quiet note, with stocks holding near all-time highs and bonds edging lower as fresh economic data did little to alter bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September.

Following a rally that drove equities to all-time highs, the S&P 500 was little changed. Data showed sentiment among consumers hit the lowest since May and long-term inflation expectations rose. Treasuries fell on Friday, but were on course to notch a fourth straight week of gains.

The preliminary September sentiment index declined to 55.4 from 58.2 in August, according to the University of Michigan. Consumers expect prices to rise at an annual rate of 4.8% over the next year, unchanged from the previous month They saw costs rising at an annual rate of 3.9% over the next five to 10 years, a jump from the 3.5% rate seen last month.

Investors are leaning more heavily in the direction of three rate cuts this year, with federal funds futures almost fully pricing in that scenario.

Cracks in the job market will likely prompt the Fed to execute a series of interest-rate cuts in the coming months, beginning with a reduction next week, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.

The median respondent sees two cuts by year’s end, but a sizable minority — more than 40% — anticipates three reductions. Of those anticipating two moves, economists were almost evenly split over whether a second cut would come in October or December.

Financial markets are betting the Fed will still be “ahead of the curve” when it starts lowering borrowing costs, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

The strategist pointed to a rally in banks and interest-rate sensitive stocks as well as a drop in investment-grade credit spreads, which suggests investors are “saying the Fed can cut with credibility and is cutting into US growth re-acceleration,” he said.

Cash drew the bulk of inflows in the past week, bringing the four-week total to $266 billion, according to BofA citing EPFR Global data. US stocks saw outflows of $19 billion.

“With cash returns set to fall further as the Fed resumes rate cuts, we see a growing need to deploy excess cash into higher-yielding assets,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Phasing into diversified portfolios over time could also help manage the risk of poor timing, reduce the influence of emotion, and provide more opportunities to benefit from market dips and rebounds.”

Morgan Stanley economists including Michael Gapen expect the Fed to cut rates at four consecutive meetings through January as slowing inflation and a weakening labor market enable the central bank to quicken the pace of easing.

Beyond January, the economists predict the Fed will pause as it assesses inflationary impacts, which tend to pick up in the first quarter. “Once that noise clears, we anticipate further cuts in April and July as labor market deterioration continues,” they wrote.

With the Fed widely expected to cut rates next week, TD Securities strategists say guidance is likely to “lean dovish” as a result of the recent unfavorable evolution of labor market conditions — but not overly so given an inflation overshoot remains an important risk in the near to medium term.

They believe the September Summary of Economic Projections will reflect this, continuing to show two cuts in 2025 while shifting data projections in a “slightly hawkish direction.”

“The market is unlikely to be surprised by the cut,” said Oscar Munoz and Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities. “However, the likely reluctance of Chair Powell and the dots to commit to future cuts could be interpreted as less dovish, leading rates and the curve to reverse some recent momentum.”

Adobe Inc. gave a strong quarterly revenue outlook, suggesting that the software maker is seeing a payoff from its investment in AI features. Apple Inc. delayed the launch of its new iPhone Air in mainland China, citing regulatory approval issues. Microsoft Corp. avoided a hefty antitrust penalty after the European Union accepted its commitments to settle a probe into the alleged illegal bundling of its Teams video-conferencing app. The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google misled advertisers that place ads on their websites, according to people familiar with the matter. OpenAI said it’s closer to converting into a more traditional for-profit company — nearing the resolution of painful negotiations with top shareholder Microsoft and outlining terms of at least $100 billion in equity for its nonprofit arm. The leaders of OpenAI and Nvidia Corp. plan to pledge support for billions of dollars in UK data center investments when they head to the country next week at the same time as President Donald Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Luxury furniture company RH cut its sales outlook for the full year, citing mounting impacts from new US tariffs that resulted in delays to a seasonal catalog. Its CEO told analysts the industry needs to offer discounts to stay afloat amid a weak housing market. Paramount Skydance Corp., the Hollywood studio taken over in August by independent filmmaker David Ellison, is preparing a bid for rival Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Gemini Space Station Inc. raised $425 million in an initial public offering, pricing its stock above a marketed range and shrinking the number of shares. WisdomTree Inc. launched its first tokenized fund that gives investors exposure to private credit, marking the latest attempt by Wall Street to connect fast-growing markets with blockchain technology. Super Micro Computer Inc. announced the availability of its Nvidia Blackwell Ultra solutions. Giorgio Armani’s will outlines plans to sell a stake in his closely held fashion house to a major luxury firm, setting in motion a process to eventually fold the Italian brand into a larger group. One of Banco Sabadell SA’s largest shareholders said he won’t accept BBVA SA’s $18 billion takeover bid at the current price, putting more pressure on the prospective buyer to improve it. Ocado Group Plc tumbled after Kroger Co. questioned the future of their partnership, raising concerns that the major US grocer could close some existing automated warehouses to cut costs. BAE Systems Plc and Poland’s PGZ SA will work together to establish a manufacturing facility for heavy artillery ammunition in Poland, the companies said. Warburg Pincus is exploring a potential acquisition of JTC Plc, the London-listed provider of fund solutions and corporate services, in a potential challenge to Permira’s pursuit of the business, people with knowledge of the matter said. SK Hynix Inc. jumped after the company announced it had completed development of HBM4, the next generation of high-bandwidth memory crucial for artificial-intelligence work. Some of the main moves in markets:

