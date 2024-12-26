Stock Rally Stalls in Sleepy Wall Street Session: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks wavered in a quiet post-holiday session as mixed jobless claims data did little to alter bets on the Federal Reserve outlook.

The S&P 500 came off its session lows, but struggled to gain much traction. That’s after its best Christmas Eve performance since 1974, according to data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group. With major European markets closed, volume in the US equity benchmark was 45% below the average of the past month.

Wall Street took the latest economic reading in stride. Recurring applications for US unemployment benefits rose to the highest in more than three years, adding to signs that it is taking longer for out-of-work people to find a job. Initial claims, meanwhile, ticked down to 219,000 in the week ended Dec. 21.

“Eco data is a non-event until we move into the new year,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth. “Christmas is behind us, but the New Year is ahead of us. Volumes will remain muted.”

To Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG, the market can continue to make upside progress into year-end, hitting a fresh all-time high for the S&P 500 above 6,100. Looking ahead to January, however, he thinks think volatility will re-emerge.

“If the S&P 500 does make new highs, there are going to be massive divergences in breadth and momentum, which is another red flag as we get into January,” he noted.

The S&P 500 hovered near 6,035. The Nasdaq 100 fluctuated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. Most megacaps fell, though Apple Inc. outperformed after a bullish note from Wedbush. GameStop Corp. rallied after an X post from Keith Gill, the online persona known as Roaring Kitty.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fluctuated. Bitcoin sank 2.6% as traders reduced their risk exposure after a record-breaking run.

Corporate Highlights:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. agreed to merge its South Korean operations with E-Mart Inc.’s e-commerce platform to better compete in the country’s fast-paced online retail sector.

Progressive Corp. was upgraded to outperform from market perform at Raymond James, which wrote the company’s “long-term record of growth and value creation makes it a core holding for large cap growth investors.”

Key events this week:

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US goods trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:03 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0422

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2527

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 157.95 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $95,837.43

Ether fell 3.9% to $3,328.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59%

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.32%

Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $69.88 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,631.50 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Omar El Chmouri and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.