Stock Rally Stalls With Fed Speakers in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stock market fluctuated near all-time highs as traders awaited Nvidia Corp.’s earnings and waded through remarks from a handful of Federal Reserve speakers.

Equities wavered after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he needs to see “several more” months of good inflation figures to begin rate cuts, though recent data suggest progress has likely resumed. Separately, Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic noted officials are holding active discussions on the level for rates that neither slows nor stimulates the economy.

The S&P 500 trimmed its monthly rally. Nvidia dropped in the run-up to its results. Palo Alto Networks Inc. tumbled on a downbeat forecast. Macy’s Inc. rallied after handily beating profit estimates. Lowe’s Cos. reported solid comparable sales

Treasury 10-year yields dropped four basis points to 4.4%. Crypto climbed on signs of momentum toward US approval of exchange-traded funds investing directly in the second-largest token Ether, a shift from a more downbeat outlook as recently as last week.

Stock investors are bracing for a spike in volatility, and upcoming events such as Nvidia’s earnings report can exacerbate any moves, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

The bank’s measure of risk appetite hit the highest since 2021 last week, driven by optimism around economic growth and monetary policy, but momentum has slowed, the team led by Andrea Ferrario wrote. The strategists point to CBOE Volatility Index options data that signal higher demand for hedges against sudden market declines, at a time when the gauge has dropped to historically low levels.

Key events this week:

US existing home sales, Wednesday

Fed minutes, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global services and manufacturing PMIs, consumer confidence, Thursday

G-7 finance meeting, May 23-25

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

US durable goods, consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Friday

