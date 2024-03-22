Stock Rally Stalls With Fedspeak Back in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The rally in stocks took a breather Friday, with the market still heading toward its best week in 2024 amid speculation the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates as soon as June.

Equities fluctuated after a rally that saw the S&P 500 climb over 2% this week. Tesla Inc. led losses in megacaps, while Nike Inc. retreated on a bearish sales forecast. Economic bellwether FedEx Corp. surged on solid earnings and a $5 billion share buyback plan.

Without any economic reports, traders will keep an eye on remarks from a raft of Fed speakers. Jerome Powell’s opening comments during a “Fed Listens” event Friday didn’t include monetary policy. Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic were also scheduled to speak.

“Bottom line, focus will return to the Fed today, and anything officials say that challenges the idea of three rate cuts in 2024, amid a stronger economy will likely spur some profit taking after this week’s robust post-Fed decision rally,” said Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens Report.

The S&P 500 was little changed after the benchmark gauge notched its 20th record this year. Treasury 10-year yields declined six basis points to 4.2%. Bitcoin has peeled back more than 10% from its all-time high. China’s tentative loosening of its vise-like grip on the yuan unleashed a slide in the currency and pulled down its Asian peers along the way.

Stocks saw hefty outflows in the run-up to the Fed’s policy meeting that took the S&P 500 to fresh all-time highs.

US equity funds suffered redemptions of about $22 billion in the week through Wednesday — the biggest since December 2022, according to a note from Bank of America Corp., citing EPFR Global data. The trend was also a sharp turnaround from the previous week, when stocks had attracted record inflows.

Equity valuations outside the US are relatively more attractive following a recent rally in technology megacaps, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Peter Oppenheimer.

“We think technology is still going to be crucially important and do well, but as interest rates come down and we get this soft landing, the opportunity for broadening out into some more cyclical parts of the market is improving,” Oppenheimer told Bloomberg Television.

Meantime, HSBC strategists were the latest on Wall Street to say that equities aren’t in a bubble despite the sharp rally since last year. The team led by Max Kettner raises its view on US stocks to “tactically overweight” from “neutral.”

“Re-accelerating inflation is a risk, but the key here is when central banks and markets will really start to care,” they said. “We’re still quite some way away from that.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. has reduced production at its plant in China, according to people familiar with the matter, amid sluggish growth in electric-vehicle sales and intense competition in the world’s biggest auto market.

Nike Inc. warned that sales will take a hit as it responds to a growing challenge from upstart running-shoe brands like On and Hoka that have exposed the US sporting-goods company’s reliance on classic basketball models such as the Air Force 1.

FedEx Corp. topped Wall Street’s third-quarter profit expectations and announced a new $5 billion share buyback plan as the courier said it’s seeing results from a plan to cut costs and boost margins.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. said it has seen a shift in the shopping behavior of its high-end US consumer, which drove a lower-than-expected sales outlook for the first quarter and full year.

Reddit Inc. fell, paring some of its first-day jump that saw shares soar 48% above their initial public offering price on Thursday.

Grifols SA shares dropped as investors evaluated a regulatory review of the Spanish bio-science company’s financial reports, which found “relevant deficiencies” but no major accounting mistakes.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0821

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2612

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 151.15 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $64,098.01

Ether fell 2.3% to $3,404.82

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.32%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 3.91%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $81.30 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,174.07 an ounce

