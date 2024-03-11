Stock Rally Takes a Breather Before Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders found little encouragement to keep pushing the stock market higher at the start of a week that will bring the final key inflation figures before the Federal Reserve’s decision.

Equities retreated on Monday, with investors awaiting more clues on whether the recent uptick in consumer prices was just a blip or a sign that the disinflationary trend has hit a wall. After closing at record highs 16 times this year, the S&P 500 is showing signs of overheating, spurring warnings for a near-term consolidation in the absence of fresh catalysts.

“It would be natural to expect some fly in the ointment, some monkey in the wrench, to bring investor expectations back to Earth,” said Jason De Sena Trennert at Strategas. “Stock prices, credit spreads, and the price of gold and Bitcoin suggest that monetary conditions are far from restrictive.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,100. Boeing Co. extended its 2024 slump to more than 25%. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. slid 4%. Tesla Inc. rose after last week’s selloff. Treasuries also came under pressure, with traders bracing for another flurry of high-grade corporate debt sales. Bitcoin hit $72,000.

US consumer expectations for inflation over the next three years climbed in February — and increased even more sharply for the five-year horizon, according to a Fed Bank of New York survey. Those figures came ahead of data expected to show inflation probably abated only gradually last month, illustrating why officials are in no rush to ease policy.

“Expect more volatility around those releases as investors continue to determine the direction of interest rates,” said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management.

Despite the recent loss of traction, the S&P 500 climbed in 16 of the past 19 weeks on the back of improving earnings outlooks and a resilient US economy. But some of those gains could be undone if Tuesday’s consumer price index reading continues to show inflation remaining stubbornly sticky.

While the S&P 500 has fallen on just four CPI reporting days in the past 12 months, volatility is picking up in those sessions this year. Over the past six months, the equity gauge has moved about 0.8% in either direction on the day CPI has been released, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the most since April and up from less than 0.5% in September.

Not surprisingly, a handful of Wall Street sentiment indicators now point to a growing level of frothiness, according to Sam Stovall at CFRA.

Those would include the American Association of Individual Investors latest member survey that showed an “unusually high” level of bullishness and the CNN Fear/Greed Indicator that recently registered “extreme greed,” he noted. Stovall also cited the percentage of S&P 1500 sub-industries trading above both 50- and 200-day averages that just climbed to a threshold that typically hints at an overbought market.

“Despite these ‘tiny bubbles,’ history reminds us that post-recovery digestions of prior gains averaged 8% and were followed by a subsequent bounce of 10.6%, Stovall concluded. “Even though the S&P 500 is due for, and would benefit from, a digestion of recent gains, history suggests not waiting too long before adding to holdings.”

The rapid run-up in US equities since October has also elicited a chorus of comparisons on Wall Street to the boom-and-bust cycle of the late 1990s. But strategists at Bank of America Corp. say the S&P 500 “lacks signs of a bubble” forming at this stage.

“Sentiment has warmed up on equities since mid-2023, driving our slightly lower level of conviction in an up market, but is nowhere near bullish levels of prior market peaks,” BofA strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote. “In our view, this bull market has legs.”

Robust profits from some of the tech behemoths have also brought down sky-high valuations. They remain relatively stretched, but they’re still well below prior peaks.

The “Magnificent Seven” stocks, for example, trade near their average price-to-earnings ratio since 2015, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The group comprises Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc.

Meantime, the ranks of Wall Street strategists playing down concerns around a bubble in US technology megacap stocks are growing.

The team at JPMorgan Chase & Co. was the latest to flag that valuations of the seven tech giants that have powered the record-breaking rally on Wall Street are currently lower relative to the rest of the S&P 500 than the average of the past five years.

“There is a concern over the very strong outperformance of the Magnificent 7, but we note that the group is currently trading less stretched than a few years ago, given earnings delivery,” strategist Mislav Matejka wrote in a note. “This is not to say that the group is immune to profit disappointments ahead, but in the case of general earnings disappointment, these stocks could still hold out better than traditional cyclicals” reliant on strength in the economy, he said.

To Trennert at Strategas, given the high market’s valuations and relatively low 10-year Treasury yields, it is difficult to know how much incremental stock performance can be achieved from current levels.

“We continue to be ‘bullish until the bill comes due’ — which we define as higher long-term Treasury yields.”

A bond selloff in February, which pushed Treasury yields to their highs of the year, was due in part to January’s hot consumer price data, which showed surprising strength in core services, an area of concern for the US central bank. Since then, traders have once again stepped up their rate cut bets as economic data reinforced the view the Fed may be able to start lowering interest rates later this year.

The positive outlook for bonds reached a record high in Bloomberg’s weekly client survey.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries will be lower in a month, according to 60% of 238 respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse poll. That’s the strongest vote on bonds since the survey first started asking the question in August 2022. The survey was conducted March 4-8 but closed before the nonfarm payroll data on Friday.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. sank after the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into the midair blowout of a fuselage panel on a 737 Max 9 in January.

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects deliveries of its Boeing Co. 737 Max 10 aircraft could be pushed out to as late as 2027 as the troubled planemaker undergoes federal safety and criminal reviews.

MicroStrategy Inc. bought another 12,000 Bitcoin for $821.7 million, the second-largest purchase by the enterprise-software maker since it began acquiring the cryptocurrency almost four years ago.

Reddit Inc. disclosed further details of what is set to be one of the year’s biggest initial public offerings, with the company and some existing shareholders seeking to raise as much as $748 million.

US natural gas producer EQT Corp. agreed to buy back former unit Equitrans Midstream Corp. for about $5.5 billion in stock, the latest in a flurry of deals in the oil and gas pipeline industry.

Key events this week:

Japan PPI, Tuesday

UK Financial Policy Committee quarterly meeting, attended by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Tuesday

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council Member Robert Holzmann, Tuesday

US CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

Volkswagen, Adidas earnings, Wednesday

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:42 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0927

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2809

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 146.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.5% to $72,588.76

Ether rose 3.4% to $4,041.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.09%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.97%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $78.22 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jessica Menton, Matt Turner, Alexandra Semenova and Kasia Klimasinska.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.