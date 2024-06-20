Stock Rally Takes Breather as Traders Seek Cues: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares retreated following a rally in the previous session as investors sought new catalysts after a holiday in the US.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 0.1% after jumping 1% on Wednesday, with shares in Japan and Australia posting small losses. Futures for Hong Kong indicated declines. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2% after two days of gains.

US Treasury and Australian bond yields edged higher, following a rise in their European peers. A Bloomberg index of dollar strength was little changed

Traders will now turn their attention to China’s one- and five-year loan prime rate fixing later in the morning, which are expected to remain unchanged after the People’s Bank of China’s decision on Monday to hold its one-year rate.

“Without lower funding costs from PBOC easing, commercial banks are unlikely to trim lending rates that would squeeze their profit margins,” said Eric Zhu, an economist for Bloomberg Economics. “Still, a fragile recovery and anemic CPI inflation suggest the PBOC needs to ease further to stoke demand.”

Yields in Asia were higher after UK 10-year government borrowing costs rose about three basis points and the pound firmed ahead of the Bank of England’s rate decision later Thursday. The moves came despite data showing inflation had slowed to the BOE’s 2% target, as price pressures remained sticky in the key services sector.

The New Zealand dollar and government bond yields advanced in early trading after the nation’s economy exited a recession with modest expansion in the first quarter. Gross domestic product gained 0.2% from the previous quarter, beating economist estimates of 0.1% growth.

“Although the data can be volatile, markets are reading it as lessening the odds of early rate cuts,” said David Croy, a strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Wellington.

Political Tensions

Investors also kept an eye on developments in France, which got a scolding from the European Union for breaking the bloc’s deficit and debt rules.

Despite a recent wobble driven by French political tensions, European stocks still stand about 2% off their latest record highs. Wall Street, meanwhile, has been lifted by the continued AI frenzy and resilient economic growth that should continue to support corporate earnings, especially in the technology sector. A gauge of Asian stocks is trading near its highest in two years.

Questions are rising on what could derail the stock rally given “all is not so rosy under the hood, where index market breadth has been poor, with participation underwhelming, suggesting the rally has been built on a shaky foundation,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “It has simply been a tough trade to bet against AI in its various guises – so until we lose these behemoths then pullbacks at an index level will likely be shallow and well-supported.”

In commodities, oil slipped after a low-volume session over the US holiday, with one gauge of volatility declining to a multiyear low. Meanwhile, gold held steady for a second day.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:21 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0746

The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.08 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2810 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6672

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $64,860.9

Ether was little changed at $3,552.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.23%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.925%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $81.30 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

