Stock Rally to Extend as Futures Rise on EU Deal: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The record rally in US stocks looks set for more gains after the European Union reached a trade deal with President Donald Trump, further easing fears of a damaging trade war.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% after the index closed at a record Friday. Contracts for European stocks gained 1.1% after the US-EU deal, which imposes 15% tariffs on most of the bloc’s exports. The MSCI All Country World Index traded at a record while Asian shares were flat. The euro was little changed after strengthening against the dollar earlier. Crude oil advanced 0.5%.

Markets, rebounding from April lows, are drawing comfort from the latest trade deal and signs the US and China will extend their truce. That optimism faces a test this week with key data, Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings and earnings from megacap companies, which may shape the outlook for markets and the global economy.

Trade deals are coming in “less worse than expected,” Chi Lo, senior market strategist for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “That change in expectation and sentiment pushed up the markets over the past few weeks, and going forward, we do need to see the fundamentals come back to play.”

Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU deal on Sunday at his golf club in Turnberry, Scotland, although they didn’t disclose the full details of the pact or release any written materials.

The hard-fought deal will see the bloc face 15% tariffs on most of its exports, including automobiles, staving off a trade war that could have delivered a hammer blow to the global economy.

Asian stocks with large European exposure rose Monday after the trade agreement.

Markets Live Strategist Garfield Reynolds says:

The deal will be a relief for equity investors globally, though the rally in response may turn out to be a modest one as this sort of accord was probably priced in to a large extent after Japan’s pact. The ‘Sell America’ trade may not come back with these trade deals, but a move to buy other markets first is likely.

Meanwhile, shares in Hong Kong and China advanced after the South China Morning Post reported the US and China are expected to extend their tariff truce by another three months. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are scheduled to meet in Stockholm on Monday.

Also, Goldman Sachs lifted its 12-month target for the MSCI China index on higher valuations, brighter prospects for a trade deal and a stronger yuan.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba signaled he intended to stay in office despite a growing number of calls within the ruling party for him to step down. Ishiba faces a crunch meeting of his party’s lawmakers Monday.

Later in the week, the Bank of Japan is set to keep interest rates unchanged with traders on alert for any signs of future guidance by the central bank.

This week will also bring a US jobs report, while Magnificent Seven members Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. are all due to report numbers. Robust corporate earnings have bolstered investor confidence in US stocks, as companies head for their highest share of beats since the second quarter of 2021.

Progress in trade deals, positive economic data and corporate resilience have offset worries that stocks are overheating. More than 80% of S&P 500 companies have exceeded profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

In geopolitical news, leaders of Thailand and Cambodia are set for talks Monday to halt the deadliest clash between the neighbors in more than a decade.

Corporate News:

Samsung Electronics Co. will produce semiconductors for Tesla Inc. in a new $16.5 billion pact that gives a boost for its underperforming foundry division.

Heineken NV saw a decline in beer volumes, as retailer disputes across Europe dragged on sales and limited its ability to take advantage of the summer heat wave.

McDonald’s Corp. is marketing eight of its retail properties in Hong Kong valued at HK$1.2 billion ($153 million).

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 6:52 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1745

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.77 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1687 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3432

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $119,590.58

Ether rose 2.9% to $3,936.82

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.40%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 4.5 basis points to 1.555%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.35%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,343.91 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $65.47 a barrel

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanne Wong and April Ma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.