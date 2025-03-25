Stock Rally Wanes as Economic Signals Spur Caution: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in stocks faded after one of the market’s best days in 2025 as traders paused to assess risks stemming from a trade war to an economic slowdown and inflation pressures.

Wall Street investors refrained from making big bets on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 fluctuating between gains and losses. A slide in consumer confidence to a four-year low weighed on sentiment. That’s even as traders added to wagers on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Bond yields slipped. The dollar halted a four-day advance. Oil fell as US said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea. US copper surged to a record.

Market forecasters have been split on whether the rebound in equities has further to go. Strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc led by Max Kettner downgraded their rating on US stocks to underweight, citing economic concerns. Meantime, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Ilan Benhamou said it’s time to pause the rally-fading approach as emerging clarity on tariffs alleviates some key risks.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, the bounce from a selloff has been a good one, but investors still need to be sure that the worst is really behind us. Maley says the rebound was nothing more than something you would normally see after a correction.

“Sentiment remains cagey,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “There are fears that the rebound may have run a bit too high. Clearly, some investors remain unconvinced that the worst is over.”

The S&P 500 wavered. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%. A gauge of megacaps outpaced the market, with only Nvidia Corp. dropping. KB Home sank after cutting its sales forecast. AT&T Inc. is said to be in talks to buy Lumen Technologies Inc.’s consumer fiber operations.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 4.30%. The dollar dropped 0.1%.

“There’s a little bit of paralysis with market participants not knowing what to do because they don’t know what policy is going to go into place,” said Charles Ashley at Catalyst Funds. “We’re not at the point yet where there’s extreme pricing dislocations to find really good opportunities.”

Consumer sentiment surveys from The Conference Board and University of Michigan have been dismal of late as households fear a resurgence in inflation from President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Companies have warned of higher prices and less demand, coinciding with economists’ forecasts that suggest a risk of stagflation and rising odds of recession.

“Sentiment continues to wane among investors, consumers and businesses as economic concerns and economic policy uncertainty takes its toll,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Until there’s more certainty on the tariff and macro front, sentiment and confidence remain vulnerable.”

At UBS Group AG, Bhanu Baweja said the “visibly tiring” US consumer is set to further pressure stock prices. He expects the S&P 500 to drop as low as 5,300 points as analysts cut profit estimates for the next three to four months. The gauge hovered near 5,760.

“Over the last several weeks we’ve seen evidence that whatever froth there was in terms of market sentiment, bullish sentiment has been wrung out,” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

They noted the latest example came in Tuesday’s consumer confidence, with the percentage of those expecting lower stock prices in the year ahead surging by more than 10 percentage points.

“Following these prior surges in negative sentiment, though, the equity market tended to start recovering, and pretty quickly in most cases,” Bespoke said.

For much of last year, market forecasters bumped up their outlooks for US equities in tandem, chasing a rally that propelled the S&P 500 from one record high to another. But a quick 10% drop from the index’s February high caught them offsides, triggering a debate over which way stocks will go next.

The benchmark had bounced back in recent days as the White House signaled plans to take a more targeted approach to the tariffs coming next week. However, the ultimate outcome remains highly unpredictable since levies from the US are likely to trigger reciprocal responses from the countries they’re aimed at, making the economic consequences almost impossible to predict.

“The issue at this point is the risk/reward is much less favorable than when the S&P 500 was around 5,500-5,600,” said Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG. “So in order to be aggressive buyers here, you have to believe the S&P 500 is going back above 6,000. While we are open to that possibility, it’s not our base case.”

Some of the main moves in markets**:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 3:03 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.8%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0800

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2946

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 149.89 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $87,967.24

Ether fell 1% to $2,065.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.80%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,019.05 an ounce

