Stock Rally Wavers in Fed Countdown as Euro Slides: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stock market struggled to gain much traction as a selloff in European assets weighed on trader sentiment, with investors also positioning for this week’s Federal Reserve decision.

US equities fluctuated near their all-time highs and Treasuries were mixed amid uncertainties across the Atlantic. European shares slid after French President Emmanuel Macron called a legislative vote in the wake of a crushing defeat in Parliament elections. Yields on France’s 10-year government debt hit their highest level this year, while the nation’s top banks tumbled almost 10%. The euro led losses in developed-world currencies.

NY Fed: “Short-Term Inflation Expectations Decline Slightly”

The vote risks becoming the ultimate showdown over Macron’s trademark economic policies, which had largely reassured investors and businesses since he took office in 2017. In particular, plugging holes in the budget will become even more challenging if he loses control over parliament and the government.

“The growing uncertainties in Europe have those markets from across the pond trading lower in a material way,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “Although it’s hard to decipher what it will mean for the global economy and global markets over the near-term, it does raise uncertainties about the longer term.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,350. Nvidia Corp. began trading after a 10-for-one stock split. Apple Inc.’s developers conference will show whether the iPhone maker can become a major player in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence.

Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.46%. The dollar climbed 0.3%.

Investors are also positioning for Wednesday’s Fed decision.

“The interest-rate guessing game goes on,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Even the friendliest inflation numbers probably won’t push the Fed to act any sooner than September.”

After Friday’s solid jobs report, traders pulled back on rate-cut expectations, pricing in the first full 25 basis points of easing in December — rather than November.

The central bank — led by Chair Jerome Powell — is widely expected to hold borrowing costs steady for a seventh consecutive meeting, but there’s less certainty on officials’ rate projections.

A 41% plurality of economists expect the Fed to signal two cuts in the closely watched “dot plot,” while an equal number expect the forecasts to show just one or no cuts at all, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

“The release of a new ‘dot plot’ outlining Fed projections for the path of rates will be the top focus,” said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “For fixed income investors, the Fed’s more patient higher-for-longer approach is likely to keep bond yields elevated as inflationary pressures remain.”

Wall Street’s most-prominent trading desks from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Citigroup Inc. are urging investors prepare for a stock market jolt this week after the latest inflation print and the Fed’s interest-rate decision, both of which arrive on Wednesday.

The options market is betting the S&P 500 will move 1.3% to 1.4% in either direction by Friday, based on the price of at-the-money straddles that expire that day, according to Andrew Tyler, head of US market Intelligence on JPMorgan Chase’s trading desk.

Meanwhile, investors are preparing for a Fed day stock-market move that would be the largest since March 2023, according to Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup’s head of US equity trading strategy.

Investors remain too optimistic about the timing of a Fed-rate cut, according to RBC Capital Markets strategists led by Lori Calvasina.

The benchmark index could drop to 4,900 points if the Fed holds rates at current levels, inflation proves stickier than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield remains below 5%, the strategists wrote in a note.

If the central bank were to cut rates as expected, but earnings came in below projections, the S&P 500 would trade around 5,100 points — about 5% lower than current levels, Calvasina said. And the third — bearish — scenario sees the benchmark slumping almost 16% if stubborn inflation results in Fed rate hikes.

“The equity market has had a terrific year, but there is a current pause in the rally as the Fed comes into question,” said David Donabedian at CIBC Private Wealth US. “There is a real chance if the economy does not slow down there will be no rate cut this year.”

Corporate Highlights:

Activist Elliott Investment Management called for sweeping changes to Southwest Airlines Co.’s leadership to reverse what it sees as years of underperformance by one of the biggest US carriers.

The US Supreme Court agreed to consider killing a multibillion-dollar shareholder lawsuit that accuses Meta Platforms Inc. of misleading investors about the data-harvesting scandal involving political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. was cut at Morgan Stanley, which said investor expectations for the chipmaker’s AI business “seem too high.”

KKR & Co., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and GoDaddy Inc. will join the S&P 500 as part of its latest quarterly weighting change.

Noble Corp., the world’s biggest offshore oil-rig contractor by market value, agreed to buy its smaller rival Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

Key events this week:

ECB’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Tuesday

China PPI, CPI, Wednesday

Germany CPI, Wednesday

US CPI, Fed rate decision, Wednesday

G-7 leaders summit, June 13-15

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Tesla annual meeting, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates a discussion with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Thursday

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, Friday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 11:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0744

The British pound was little changed at $1.2726

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 156.96 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $69,835.16

Ether fell 0.3% to $3,687.46

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.46%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $77.08 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,304.92 an ounce

