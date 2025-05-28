Stock Rebound Loses Steam as Treasuries Turn Lower: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks paused their advance and bonds retreated as concerns about the US economy persist amid uncertainty over tariffs and the nation’s fiscal position. Tepid demand for Japanese bonds also hurt sentiment.

S&P 500 futures edged lower 0.1% after a rally in the the US benchmark in the previous session. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 were little changed ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s earnings release. European stocks were flat.

Losses in Treasuries were led by longer maturities after a 40-year auction in Japan drew the weakest demand since July. The dollar rose modestly.

Investors remain wary about the economic prospects of the US following President Donald Trump’s initiation of a trade war and pursuit of deficit-raising tax cuts. The concerns have weighed on asset prices while the Federal Reserve has paused its interest rate-cutting cycle to assess further evidence.

“Normally the US outperforms when global growth slows, because it’s got the lowest operational leverage amongst other things,” said Andrew Garthwaite, chief global equity equity strategist at UBS. “The problem this time is the slowdown in global growth is led by the US and the Fed is more reactive.”

Lackluster appetite at Wednesday’s bond sale in Japan risks fueling further volatility in global debt markets. The nation’s 30-year yield jumped 10 basis points following the auction. Longer-dated US Treasuries halted a three-day advance, with the rate on 30-year debt advancing two basis points to 4.97%.

“The super-long sector has shown some strength since the end of last week,” said Miki Den, a senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “Unless fundamental concerns about further yield increases—driven by supply-demand imbalances and expectations for fiscal expansion—are resolved, this is not the right timing to engage in outright purchases or flattener trades.”

Investors will focus later Wednesday on the earnings of Nvidia, the maker of chips vital to a build-out of AI infrastructure. The company’s earnings report will offer a sense of whether that flood of spending is sustainable – a day after the stock erased its losses for the year.

“If Nvidia comes out positive, and some of the hyperscalers talk about positive numbers, from a macro perspective this is constructive and the tailwind, the momentum will continue,” said Gareth Nicholson, head of discretionary portfolio management at Nomura International Wealth Management.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 8:28 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1317

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1897 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3487

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $108,951.67

Ether fell 1.3% to $2,634.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.69%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $64.45 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,311.26 an ounce

