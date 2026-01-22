Stock Relief Rally Extends With Boost From Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks were set for a second day of strong gains as a relief rally over President Donald Trump’s pivot on Greenland continued, with a flurry of activity in the artificial-intelligence space adding support.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% after the benchmark’s biggest advance since November. Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 0.9%. Names linked to the build-out of AI-infrastructure, including Micron Technology Inc. and Broadcom Inc., outperformed in premarket trading.

Wednesday’s rebound followed Trump’s announcement of a framework agreement with NATO to end a days-long standoff over Greenland. The rally gained momentum on Thursday as NATO’s chief provided additional details, saying the compromise didn’t include discussion of the territory’s sovereignty — making it more likely that a final deal can be reached.

News that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is preparing to list its chipmaking arm added to upbeat developments in tech. OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman was meeting Middle East investors for a funding round that could value the ChatGPT maker as much as $830 billion. Earlier, Nvidia Corp. emphasized the need for trillions of dollars more in computing infrastructure spending.

“Despite a very positive market narrative about 2026, geopolitical crisis and US tariffs can fuel volatility spikes at any time,” said Raphael Thuin, head of capital markets strategies at Tikehau Capital in Paris. “The fast-changing AI industry, like last year, also represents both a big upward potential as much as a potential downward risk.”

The upbeat mood in stocks didn’t fully translate into reduced demand for havens, with gold trading near a record high and still heading for its best week in three months. The dollar and US Treasuries were little changed. Japanese government bonds rebounded for a second straight session. Bitcoin traded around $90,000.

Small-cap stocks look set to continue their strong run after outperforming the S&P 500 for 13 straight sessions, with contracts on the Russell 2000 broadly tracking those on the S&P 500 on Thursday.

For Alfonso Peccatiello, founder of Palinuro Capital, options beyond big tech are increasingly looking like a winning bet as the outlook for the US economy improves.

“I’m focusing back on fundamentals because I think it’s pretty clear that Trump wants to run the economy hot, so the Republicans can sweep the midterms,” he said. “Big tech will be fine with a lot of dispersion this year, so not every name will behave the same way.”

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“President Donald Trump took the short-term pressure off European stocks with his decision to refrain from imposing Greenland-related tariffs. Over the longer term, this episode will strengthen the investment case for the region.”

— Conor Cooper, Macro Squawk. Click here to read the full analysis.

Corporate Highlights:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is preparing to list its chipmaking arm, tapping strong investor interest in the small circle of companies aspiring to compete with Nvidia Corp. in the hot AI accelerator business. Beazley Plc has rejected Zurich Insurance Group AG’s £7.7 billion ($10.3 billion) takeover approach, the latest twist in the Swiss giant’s attempt to acquire the UK specialty insurer. Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares crashed the most in its history after the Assassin’s Creed maker said it would cancel game projects, shut down studios and cut its guidance. OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has been meeting with top investors in the Middle East to line up funding for a new investment round that could total at least $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Volkswagen AG ended 2025 with more cash in its automotive division than forecast as the German carmaker delays projects and investments in an overhaul of its electric-vehicle strategy. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3% as of 10:26 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1688 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 158.74 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9684 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3439 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $89,980.06 Ether fell 0.9% to $3,003.2 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.43% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $64.70 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,824.63 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

