Stock Rotation Hits Big Tech as Small Caps Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove the S&P 500 down from near-record levels as chipmakers wiped out an earlier rally amid a rotation into more economically sensitive industries. Dip buyers paced a rebound in gold and silver after a historic selloff. The dollar halted its advance.

Over 300 shares in the S&P 500 rose, but the index fell. A drawdown in companies in the data-services space weighed on trading, with the release of an automation tool for the legal profession by artificial-intelligence firm Anthropic. Gartner Inc. lost around a quarter of its value, while Factset Research Systems Inc., S&P Global Inc. and Accenture Plc were all hit.

The Nasdaq 100 lost 1.1%. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers sank 1.5%. The Russell 2000 added 0.7%. Walmart Inc. topped $1 trillion. A strong outlook from Palantir Technologies Inc. drove the shares up 4.5%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s upcoming results will provide an update on its push to compete with Nvidia Corp. in AI.

Bets on AI companies have dominated the US equity market for three years, but a growing number of investors are now wagering that run, led by the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, is giving way to broader market participation. In fact, a violent rotation has taken place in the nascent year, with value shares far outpacing growth.

“Our sense is that markets are churning underneath the surface as worries over AI capital spending battle with ‘hopes and dreams’ of broadening out as a result of an accelerating US economy,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

The dollar fell after notching its biggest back-to-back advance since April. Treasury yields barely budged, with investors parsing the latest remarks from central bank speakers.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said policy easing has bolstered the jobs market as officials now look to bring inflation back to the target. Fed Governor Stephen Miran said the absence of strong price pressures means rates need to be lowered again this year.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29%. The dollar slipped 0.3%. Germany’s 30-year bond yields hit the highest since 2011 amid heavier issuance. Gold jumped 6%.

Money has been flowing from the technology giants that powered the past three years of gains into shares of banks, consumer-product makers and materials producers. The bet is that these sectors are set to outperform as the US economy picks up steam in 2026.

Optimism that the American economy is set to take off has fueled the rotation, with companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the business cycle attracting investor cash. At the same time, AI investing has become less monolithic in the tech sector, with investors starting to choose winners and losers.

“We are shifting our tactical allocation from neutral to favoring value over growth,” said Ed Clissold and Thanh Nguyen at Ned Davis Research. “Several of the factors we said we were watching when we moved to neutral have moved in value’s direction.”

The strategists noted that earnings growth from value stocks has exceeded expectations. While results from tech megacaps were in line or better than expected, market reaction to their spending plans varied wildly.

“We view the challenge for some Magnificent Seven stocks as more of a valuation issue than an earnings growth issue,” they said. “If economic growth moderates in the second half of 2026 as our macro team expects, investors may return to paying a premium for companies that can deliver EPS growth.”

Given the massive capex spend by hyperscalers, the premium may be less than in 2021-2025, but we do not rule out a return to the growth premium trade later this year, which would necessitate a rotation back into growth stocks., they concluded.

“We expect global equities to rise around 10% by the end of this year, and investors who have concentrated positions in the US should benefit from diversifying into other markets,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Ultimately, we believe one of the most effective ways to manage macroeconomic uncertainty and market volatility is to ensure portfolio diversification.”

Corporate Highlights:

Palantir Technologies Inc. rose following a revenue forecast for fiscal 2026 that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations, a boost for the data analytics company after its shares have gotten off to a lackluster start so far this year. Elon Musk is combining SpaceX and xAI in a deal that values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion, as the world’s richest man looks to fuel his increasingly costly ambitions in artificial intelligence and space exploration. Walt Disney Co. said Josh D’Amaro will succeed Bob Iger as chief executive officer of the entertainment giant, passing the reins at a key moment in the company’s history and after struggles to find a new leader in the past. PayPal Holdings Inc. said HP Inc. Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores will take the top job from Alex Chriss, whose turnaround plan failed to meet targets and streamline the sprawling payments business. Teradyne Inc. forecast revenue for the first quarter that exceeded the average analyst estimate. Rambus Inc. sank after analysts noted that a supply chain hiccup weighed on the semiconductor device company’s outlook. PepsiCo Inc. is cutting prices by as much as 15% for key brands, including Lay’s and Doritos, in a bid to lift sales by offering more affordable products. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. shares tumbled as weak crush margins and a delay on US biofuel policy continue to weigh on the company’s results. Pfizer Inc. revealed data from one of its new obesity treatments early Tuesday with little detail, leaving investors wondering if the up to $10 billion it spent purchasing the company that created the medicine will pay off. Merck & Co. forecast 2026 sales and profit that missed Wall Street’s expectations as continued challenges with its HPV vaccine Gardasil, which may remain off the market in China this year, overshadowed growth from newer drugs. The US Food and Drug Administration turned down a self-administered version of AstraZeneca Plc’s lupus medicine, but the UK drugmaker said it’s still working with regulators to advance the request. Uber Technologies Inc. is rolling out its ride hailing service in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau, expanding into a new Asian market for the first time in years. Billionaire Michael Novogratz said he remains optimistic even after Galaxy Digital Inc. posted a wider-than-expected loss of almost $500 million during the crypto market’s fourth-quarter crash. The crypto exchange Kraken, which is planning to go public, saw revenue and earnings fall sequentially in the fourth quarter while digital asset prices tumbled and investor demand plummeted. Siemens Energy AG will invest $1 billion (€847 million) in manufacturing capacity in the US over the next two years as power demand surges. Nintendo Co.’s profit rose a smaller-than-expected 23% after the US levied tariffs on the Switch 2 console, revealing a big hit to margins while concerns grow about the impact of soaring memory chip prices in 2026. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 11:07 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.1% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.7% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.5% Palantir rose 4.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1815 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3703 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.74 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $77,603.4 Ether fell 2.4% to $2,284.52 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.89% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.52% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.58% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $62.67 a barrel Spot gold rose 5.9% to $4,934.29 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.