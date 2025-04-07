Stock Rout Deepens as Traders Pin Hopes on Fed Cut: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stampede from global equities gathered momentum Monday and investors piled into haven assets as the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs deepened.

European stocks tumbled more than 5%, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 now less than three percentage points away from a bear market. US equity-index futures indicated Wall Street is in for another steep decline following the $5 trillion rout on Wall Street last week. Treasury yields fell, while traditional haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc surged.

From Bill Ackman to Stanley Druckenmiller, investors have condemned Trump’s decision to launch expansive global tariffs, which are likely to slow economic growth and fuel inflation. Traders are now pinning their hopes on interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve to rescue the marker, though Chair Jerome Powell has made clear that the central bank won’t rush to react.

Wall Street forecasters are racing to temper their views on US equities, with Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson warning the benchmark could sink another 7% to 8% if the Trump administration stays firm on levies. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the Fear Gauge, jumped to the highest level since the start of the Covid pandemic.

“When you look at the VIX, yes it smells like capitulation,” said Karen Georges, an equity fund manager at Ecofi. “We’re getting close to a moment when for long-only equity funds there is nowhere to hide.”

Traders expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates by 25-basis-point increments another five times this year. The yield on the US two-year bond, among the most sensitive to monetary policy, fell as much as 22 basis points to 3.43% on Monday, having plunged about 50 basis points in total since Trump announced the levies last Wednesday.

Swaps also show a chance of about 40% that the central bank lowers its benchmark rate 25 basis points by next week, well before the Fed’s next scheduled policy decision on May 7.

Trump and his economic team, meanwhile, dismissed investors’ fears of inflation and recession, offering no apologies for the market turmoil and defiantly insisting a boom is on the horizon. Trump, speaking Sunday on Air Force One, repeatedly defended the tariff barrage unveiled last week.

“Forget markets for a second — we have all the advantages,” Trump said.

On Friday, the S&P 500 saw its worst two-day plunge since March 2020 in a sellof that slashed over $5 trillion in value, with the gauge down 6%. The Nasdaq 100 entered a bear market. Wall Street has become more pessimistic about the president ditching his policies once stocks decline – the so-called ‘Trump put’ – as the president had in the past touted the equities market as a report card.

The tariffs would likely push the US and possibly the global economy into a recession in 2025 if they remain in place, according to JPMorgan’s Chief Economist Bruce Kasman. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists raised their recession probability assessment and brought forward the forecast timing of the next Fed rate cut.

“There is a lot of room for things to get worse,” said Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “A policy pivot, from either the White House, or the Fed, is what the market craves. Neither, for the time being, seems especially likely.”

Stocks also tumbled from Tokyo to Mumbai, sending a gauge of Asian shares lower by almost 8%, the worst intraday drop in more than 16 years. An index of emerging-market equities plunged the most since the global financial crisis.

There were signs the selloff was beginning to disrupt normal market operations. Japan experienced a so-called circuit-breaker given the magnitude of the losses, while South Korea briefly halted sell orders for program trading.

In addition to imposing new tariffs in response to Trump’s latest levies, China over the weekend pledged decisive action to defend its economy. China’s policymakers discussed measures over the weekend to stabilize the economy and the markets in the face of the tariff onslaught, including whether to accelerate plans to unleash stimulus to bolster consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.

In commodities, copper and other metals reversed earlier drops. Oil sank after Saudi Arabia slashed its flagship crude price by the most in more than two years. Cryptocurrencies sold off sharply, underscoring a clear risk-off sentiment across markets.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 5.8% as of 10:18 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 4%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 4.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.8%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 8.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 7.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0974

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 145.88 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.5% to 7.3280 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2859

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $75,820.54

Ether fell 6.1% to $1,478.02

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.93%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.44%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 3.7% to $63.15 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,024.65 an ounce

