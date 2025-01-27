Stock Rout Gets Ugly as Nvidia Extends Loss to 17%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street had a rough start to the week on concern that a cheaper artificial intelligence-model from Chinese startup DeepSeek could make valuations of the technology that has powered the bull market tough to justify.

From New York to London and Tokyo, stocks got hammered. The S&P 500 dropped 1.9% and the Nasdaq 100 slipped 3.2%. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers plunged almost 7%. Nvidia Corp., the poster child of the AI frenzy, sank 17% and headed toward the worst market-cap loss for a single stock in market history. Equities remained lower after news that DeepSeek is restricting signups for new users to people with a mainland China telephone number.

In a rush for safety, Treasuries rallied, driving yields to the lowest levels this year. Haven currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc climbed. And the crypto world came under heavy pressure after a big rally, with Bitcoin sinking.

“What was shaping up to be a big week in the markets got even bigger with the disruption in the AI space,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “That could make this week’s megacap tech earnings even more critical to market sentiment.”

Monday’s plunge drove new fissures into a market narrative that prevailed since the re-election of Donald Trump in November, the America-first, tech-fueled uber bullishness that saw a clear upward path for risky assets spurred by deregulation, tax cuts and even government sponsorship of AI investment. Treasury yields slid sharply as haven-seeking investors laid aside concern – for today, anyway – that the new president’s policies will stoke inflation.

The severity of the selloff in US assets was proportionate to the weightings of AI-enabled firms in the biggest stock indexes. Even after a recent paring to curb their influence the cohort of Nvidia, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. account for 45% of the Nasdaq 100 Index. It’s more than 30% in the S&P 500, leaving both gauges significantly exposed to concerted drops in those names.

The next leg lower for the biggest US tech stocks may come from the retail crowd, according to Tony Pasquariello at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Tactically speaking, I suspect the next few days bring a hurried reduction of length by the retail community,” Pasquariello wrote in a note to clients Monday, adding that hedge funds have been aggressively reducing exposure for months, so this is really about the response of households.

However, he’s a true believer in the structural supremacy of US tech companies, which “arguably have only more incentive to spend.”

The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. The Nasdaq 100 sank 3.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps slid 2.9%. The Russell 2000 slipped 0.8%. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — soared the most since mid-December to almost 20.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.54%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. Bitcoin sank 3.8% to $100,625.01

“We don’t know whether this is the ‘Sputnik Moment’ for stocks, but this is certainly a wake up call that we are not the only game in town,” said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “To put these very high valuations in the stocks thinking they have cornered the market is a huge mistake and that is being re-rated.”

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co., the idea that this company’s latest AI model is much more cost effective, and runs on much less-advanced chips, is raising some serious questions about what kind of earnings can be drawn from the AI phenomenon.

“If these companies look like they’re going to have a tough time maintaining their earnings growth (chip stocks) or a tough time reaching their earnings growth goals (the “picks and shovels” companies), it’s going to create some serious headwinds for today’s expensive stock market, he noted.

In fact, the slide in tech came at a time when the Nasdaq 100 is trading at 27 times estimated forward earnings, which is significantly above its 10-year average of 22. Nvidia, which has led the way on AI technology, has a valuation multiple of 32.

All focus will be on earnings announcements from the likes of Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. this week to restore confidence in the so-called Magnificent Seven group of companies.

Investors are heading into yet another pivotal Big Tech earnings cycle with the companies’ shares near record highs and valuations stretched. A key distinction this time: The group’s profit growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years.

“This should be a fairly good earnings season, but the bar has been raised and they may not be able to live up to high expectations,” said Dan Taylor, chief investment officer at Man Numeric. “It will be very difficult for the group to perform the way it did last year, especially as valuations have increased.”

What exactly is DeepSeek?

DeepSeek was founded in 2023 by Liang Wenfeng, the chief of AI-driven quant hedge fund High-Flyer. The company develops AI models that are open-source, meaning the developer community at large can inspect and improve the software. Its mobile app surged to the top of the iPhone download charts in the US after its release in early January.

The app distinguishes itself from other chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT by articulating its reasoning before delivering a response to a prompt. The company claims its R1 release offers performance on par with OpenAI’s latest and has granted license for individuals interested in developing chatbots using the technology to build on it.

Corporate Highlights:

UBS Group AG has begun a wave of job cuts in its home market Switzerland, with hundreds of employees receiving notice in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

AT&T Inc. posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street projections, including better-than expected increases in mobile-phone customers and fiber-based internet subscribers, driven by seasonal promotions and bundled product offerings.

Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group has nominated nine candidates for United States Steel Corp.’s board and is pushing for the company to abandon a takeover by Nippon Steel Corp.

SoFi Technologies Inc. published a forecast for profit that missed analysts’ estimates.

MicroStrategy Inc. bought $1.1 billion of Bitcoin, after announcing plans for the early redemption of convertible notes and approving an increase to amount of authorized common shares.

Key events this week:

US consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed rate decision followed by news conference by Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank, Thursday

ECB rate decision followed by news conference by President Christine Lagarde, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.9% as of 11:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 1.5%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2.9%

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 8.6%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0500

The British pound was little changed at $1.2475

The Japanese yen rose 1.2% to 154.20 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $100,625.01

Ether fell 5.7% to $3,110.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $73.26 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $2,740.62 an ounce

