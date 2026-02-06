Stock Selloff Extends as Tech, Silver Rout Worsens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks extended their tumble into Asian trading on Friday after heavy losses in US tech stocks and cryptocurrencies sapped risk appetite. Silver slid again while Treasuries advanced.

Asian shares fell 1% at the open after Wall Street gauges declined, with the Nasdaq 100 suffering its worst three-day rout since April’s meltdown. The benchmark has seen more than $1 trillion wiped out since Federal Reserve policymakers signaled last week reluctance to lower rates again anytime soon.

Further denting sentiment, Amazon.com Inc. shares tumbled 10% in after-hours trading after the company said it plans to spend $200 billion on AI this year. US equity-index futures opened sharply lower, indicating more losses are in store. Contracts for the S&P 500 Index fell 0.9% and those for the Nasdaq 100 slid 1.5%.

Bitcoin traded below $61,000 in a plunge that cut its value in half since October. Silver slid 8% Friday after plummeting 20% in the prior session, while gold also extended its slide. The weak sentiment pushed investors toward Treasuries, sending two-year yields to the lowest in almost a month during New York trading.

“It’s been a tough week for investors who were heavily exposed to the parts of the market that led the upside,” said Mona Mahajan at Edward Jones. “Technology and AI come to mind, but more recently we’ve also seen gold and precious metals sell off, as well as Bitcoin and the broader crypto space.”

There’s been no single cause like there was last April when President Donald Trump’s trade war sent markets into a fearful tailspin. Instead, it’s been a slow drumbeat of news that is sowing anxiety about valuations that many suspected had already run up too far — and causing investors to pull back all at once.

That was clear again on Thursday, when the S&P 500 slid 1.2%, its third straight daily decline, and the Nasdaq 100 extended its deepest slide since April. Software stocks extended their tumble after Anthropic, an artificial-intelligence company, rolled out a new model that’s designed to carry out financial research, underscoring the competitive threat from the new technology.

“Investors are questioning their commitment to the pillars that have underpinned markets over the past six months: AI, crypto, and precious metals,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia, wrote in a note. “This raises the odds of a deeper unwind.”

Treasuries extended their gains across the curve with the yield on the benchmark 10-year falling almost two basis points to 4.16% on Friday.

The downbeat mood was exacerbated by the lowest monthly US job openings since 2020, alongside a rise in jobless claims as companies announced the largest number of job cuts for any January since 2009.

“The latest labor figures reiterate that the US jobs market is not firing on all cylinders, a risk the Fed and investors will have to take seriously should further deterioration occur,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Volatility could persist, particularly if near-term uncertainty increases.”

Corporate Highlights:

Rio Tinto Group is walking away from talks to acquire Glencore Plc after the two sides failed to agree on valuation, scuttling a potential mega merger that would have created the world’s largest mining company. Blackstone Inc.-backed Liftoff Mobile Inc. postponed its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, after tech stocks spiraled on concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on operating companies. Roblox Corp. reported fourth-quarter users and bookings that beat analysts’ expectations thanks to a slate of hit games. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 9:12 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 1.4% Japan’s Topix fell 1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1776 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.67 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9401 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6905 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.3% to $61,021.01 Ether fell 2.4% to $1,801.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.16% Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.195% Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.79% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $62.47 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.7% to $4,695.59 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

