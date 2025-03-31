Stock Slump Deepens, Bonds Rise as Traders De-Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks sold off for a fourth day ahead of President Donald Trump unveiling a fresh round of tariffs and mounting concerns about economic impact from a global trade war.

From Sydney to Hong Kong, stocks dropped with the Nikkei-225 sinking to the lowest level in more than six months and Taiwan’s benchmark on course for a so-called ‘correction’ – a drop of 10% from peak level. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe slid. Gold touched a fresh record high and US Treasury yields declined, spurred by haven demand.

Money managers around the world are refraining from taking big positions or de-risking their portfolios as they remain wary about the announcement of the so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on the economy. Recent US economic data have shown a plunge in consumer sentiment and a pickup in prices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists now expect the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times this year as tariffs weigh on growth and drive up unemployment.

“All these haphazard and aggressive policy changes that we’ve seen from the Trump administration are having negative economic impacts,” said Katrina Ell, director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics. “And that’s why we’re seeing the rhetoric US recession odds rising quite aggressively. It’s a concerning picture we’re going into.”

Trump said he plans to start his reciprocal tariff push with “all countries,” tamping down speculation that he could limit the initial scope of tariffs set to be unveiled April 2. The president, who has touted his upcoming as a ‘Liberation Day,’ escalated his trade war last week by slapping a 25% levy on all cars not made in the US. Reciprocal duties will be “very lenient,” he said previously.

Depending on the scale of what’s announced, Bloomberg Economics sees scope for a hit to US GDP and a jolt to prices over the coming years, given the possibility of massive tariff hikes on imports from some countries.

Trump said he would consider “secondary tariffs” on Russian oil and those who buy it, if a ceasefire with Ukraine can’t be reached. Russia is the world’s third largest producer of crude and it could have far reaching effects on the global economy, particularly China and India which have become key buyers.

In China, factory activity continued to expand in March, a welcome news for the world’s No. 2 economy.

Thai markets are also due to reopen after share trading was suspended Friday following a quake in Myanmar that shook buildings and triggered evacuations in neighboring Vietnam and Thailand. Volatility is likely in South Korean stocks with the removal of a 17-month long ban on short selling.

This week, Australia’s central bank is likely to keep its key rate on hold amid a tight national election while European activity data is also due. US jobs data at the end of the week will also be watched.

“While there has been growing concern about the weakness in soft US data, hard data have held up better,” Barclays strategists led by Themistoklis Fiotakis wrote in a note to clients. “This makes vacancies and the employment survey, both due this week, particularly pertinent in assessing the underlying damage to the US economy from tariff uncertainty.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% as of 11:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 3.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0837

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 148.94 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2575 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $81,753.93

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,807.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.21%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.36%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $69.05 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,097.71 an ounce

