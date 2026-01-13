Stocks, Bonds Churn as CPI Unable to Lift Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders sent stocks, bonds and the dollar wavering after the latest inflation report failed to alter bets on a pause in Federal Reserve interest-rate reductions.

Signs that price pressures are gradually abating gave a degree of comfort to investors in the immediate aftermath of the data, but the moves across asset classes faded as the session progressed. The S&P 500 fluctuated near its record and Treasuries were little changed. After three Fed cuts since September, money markets continue to project the next one in mid-2026 and no chance of a reduction at the end of this month.

Underlying US inflation rose in December by less than expected, a more confident signal of cooling price growth after shutdown-related distortions complicated the previous report. The core consumer price index increased 0.2% from November. On an annual basis, it advanced 2.6%, matching a four-year low.

“Today’s softer-than-expected core CPI print is unlikely to alter the Fed’s calculus for the January meeting,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “With unemployment still low, growth running above trend, fiscal stimulus providing an offset, and inflation remaining above target, the Fed can comfortably keep rates on hold this month and likely over the next few meetings.”

After the government shutdown, the inflation report provided a much-needed macroeconomic update, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro. However, the data should do little to “rock the boat” for equity investors, who are likely to turn their attention to the start of earnings season, he said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. kicked off the industry’s results Tuesday, with megabank rivals Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley slated for Wednesday and Thursday. The group is expected to post its second-highest annual profit ever, boosted by President Donald Trump’s policy changes.

The S&P 500 held near 6,980. The yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.52%. The dollar was flat.

Corporate Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment-banking fees unexpectedly fell in the fourth quarter, missing the firm’s own guidance from just last month as revenue from both underwriting and advising on mergers declined. Still, JPMorgan said in a presentation accompanying the results that it expects to earn about $103 billion in net interest income this year, more than analysts expected. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s profit beat analysts’ estimates, driven by gains in fee revenue and interest income. US Bancorp, the country’s largest regional bank, will acquire brokerage BTIG for $1 billion as it looks to push deeper into investment banking and trading. Meta Platforms Inc. is beginning to cut more than 1,000 jobs from the company’s Reality Labs division, part of a plan to redirect resources from virtual reality and metaverse products toward AI wearables and phone features. Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied after KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares to overweight from sector weight, noting that the chipmakers have largely sold out their server CPU in 2026. Delta Air Lines Inc. provided a profit forecast that fell short of Wall Street estimates, suggesting the major US airline is taking a more cautious view for 2026 after the aviation industry emerged from a volatile year. The US Department of Defense is set to invest in L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s missile unit with a $1 billion convertible preferred security, tightening the direct links between the US government and a major defense contractor. Orsted A/S shares surged after a US judge ruled work can resume on a wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island as the company challenges the government’s latest attempt to halt offshore projects. Volkswagen AG’s namesake brand is projecting rising electric-vehicle sales this year as the German automaker prepares a range of affordable plug-in models. Bayer AG’s pharmaceuticals unit is on track for a return to growth as new drugs for cancer and kidney disease offset sales lost to patent expirations. China Vanke Co. presented revised proposals to extend two local bonds that included collateral pledges as well as longer grace periods, according to people familiar with the matter, as the distressed developer struggles to stave off default. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4% KBW Bank Index rose 0.3% JPMorgan rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1668 The British pound was little changed at $1.3472 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 158.83 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $92,406.26 Ether rose 2.1% to $3,154.08 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.38% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.52% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $60.49 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,615.44 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.