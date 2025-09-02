Stocks, Bonds Drop Ahead of Wall Street’s Return: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Bond yields climbed and equities fell as traders shunned risk before Wall Street’s return from the long weekend. Gold hit an all-time high.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, adding to the tech-driven selloff that closed out last week. Europe’s Stoxx 600 retreated 0.5%, while a gauge for Asian equities dropped 0.2%. The precious-metal rally gained traction as gold briefly topped $3,500 an ounce, fueled by mounting bets on rate cuts and unease about the Federal Reserve’s independence.

Global bonds tumbled in a broad retreat, led by sharp declined in longer-dated debt. Yields on 30-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 4.96%, while their UK counterparts hit the highest since 1998 amid Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s struggle to restore market confidence.

The record-breaking stock rally faces a crucial test this month, with jobs data, inflation figures and the Fed’s rate decision all due in the coming weeks. Adding to the pressure are tariff tensions and concerns over President Donald Trump’s assault against the Fed.

“It’s the non-farm payrolls that really are the focus point this week,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier. “The data will be key for the Fed cuts moving forward, especially if there’s a chance for further cuts by the end of the year”

Corporate News:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA raised its bid for Mediobanca SpA by adding as much as about €750 million ($877 million) euros in cash in an effort to win over investors for a deal that would create Italy’s third-largest bank. Nestlé SA dismissed Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe after only a year due to an undisclosed workplace affair, extending the management turmoil at the world’s biggest food company that’s known for its conservative corporate culture. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG announced plans to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange, which would mark Switzerland’s first substantial offering in more than a year. Deutsche Bank AG has regained its spot in the euro area’s main stock benchmark, seven years after being cast out of the gauge. Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.’s shares gave up their gains on a report that parent Suntory Holdings Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Niinami will step down from the beverage company. Tesla Inc.’s long-awaited entry into India has delivered underwhelming results so far, with tepid bookings fueling fresh doubts about the company’s global growth outlook. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 8:34 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1664 The Japanese yen fell 1% to 148.66 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1457 per dollar The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.3434 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $110,236.51 Ether rose 2.5% to $4,394.98 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.78% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.78% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $68.74 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,480.42 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

