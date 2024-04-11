Stocks, Bonds Look to ECB After US Inflation Jolt: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Relative calm was restored to stock and US Treasury markets, jolted by hotter-than-expected American inflation data that forced investors to scale back bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Attention now switches to Thursday’s policy decision in Europe.

Energy stocks outperformed Europe’s largely flat Stoxx 600 index, with oil holding gains as traders watched elevated tensions in the Middle East. US futures were steady following Wednesday’s slump on Wall Street when the S&P 500 fell 1% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.9% as the consumer price index beat forecasts for a third month.

Treasuries were little changed after an index of the debt showed its biggest decline since August 2022 on Wednesday, while a gauge of global bonds suffered its worst performance since February 2023. Bonds in Europe fell as markets repriced rate-cut expectations after the hot US inflation reading.

The European Central Bank is forecast to keep borrowing costs on hold at a record high for a fifth meeting Thursday, but is widely expected to signal that easing will start in June, as inflation moves closer to its 2% target. Beyond that, the outlook for price pressures and the economy remains uncertain.

“June is really the moment for the ECB to start the cutting cycle,” Evelyn Herrmann, economist for Bank of America Securities Europe, said on Bloomberg Television. “They probably have a rather shallow cutting cycle in mind.” The ECB is dealing with different factors to the Fed, with more pronounced disinflation and economic weakness in the region, she said.

Traders trimmed their bets on ECB rate cuts after the US inflation report and now anticipate less than 75 basis points of easing this year, compared to earlier this week when there was a 50% chance of a fourth. While a first move in June is still the base case, it’s no longer fully priced.

It’s a similar story in the UK, where money markets now price fewer than two quarter-point cuts by the Bank of England in 2024 for the first time since October. Policymaker Megan Greene said UK rate cuts should still be a way off, according to an article in the Financial Times on Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year German benchmark rose as much as four basis points to 2.47%, the highest since early March, while UK bonds dropped, sending yields as much as 10 basis points higher across the curve.

As for the US, investors are now signaling the Fed will cut twice this year, starting in September, less than the most recent Fed dot plot that indicated three 2024 reductions. At the start of the year, market pricing indicated six cuts were expected.

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers went a step further to say that one would have to “take seriously the possibility that the next rate move will be upwards rather than downwards.” Such a likelihood is somewhere in the 15% to 25% range, he told Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin.

An index of dollar strength was steady after Wednesday’s advance to the highest this year, as was the yen after weakening to levels not seen since 1990 against the greenback in the prior session. The depreciation has sparked fresh speculation Japanese authorities might step into the market to support the currency.

Elsewhere, oil held the first gain in three sessions as traders watched for a potential attack on Israel by Iran or its proxies, which could spark a significant escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Copper resumed its advance, while zinc traded near a one-year high, as metals markets looked past delays to US monetary easing to focus on looming risks to supply.

In China, the central bank ramped up support for the yuan against a resurgent greenback by setting the daily reference exchange rate at a level that topped estimates by a record.

Key events this week:

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:28 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0748

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.18 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2573 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2568

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $70,844.15

Ether rose 2.4% to $3,597.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.56%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.24%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $90.71 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

