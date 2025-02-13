Stocks, Bonds Rally as Dollar Dips on Tariff Delay: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Gains for US stocks were set to spread to Asia Friday, while Treasuries rebounded and the dollar fell as Donald Trump moved to impose reciprocal tariffs — but not right away.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all advanced, indicating a region-wide stock gauge may climb for a third day. An index of Chinese companies that trades in the US rose more than 1% in New York trading.

The S&P 500 rose 1% to end Thursday within a fraction of its record closing high. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.4% as big tech outperformed. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp each rallied over 3%, while Meta Platforms Inc. climbed for a 19th straight day.

Treasuries largely retraced losses from the prior session. The 10-year yield lost nine basis points. Australian and New Zealand yields fell early Friday. A gauge that tracks the dollar against its developed-market peers fell 0.7%. The yen gained 1.1% in Thursday trading, while the Canadian dollar touched a new high for the year.

Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing reciprocal tariffs on numerous trading partners, in the latest sign of escalation in global trade frictions. Investors appeared to express some relief in the timeline for the process, which involves proposing levies on a country-by-country basis. Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department, told reporters the work could take until April to complete.

“President Trump is seeking to level the global playing field by implementing reciprocal tariffs against nations that maintain levies on the US,” Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers said earlier this week. “But investors are starting to realize that much of the talk is hardly going to come to fruition with the rhetoric increasingly appearing to be a negotiation tactic.”

Trump also said he would discuss Indian purchases of US oil and gas with visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was overshadowed by the reciprocal tariffs announcement just hours before Modi arrived at the White House.

In Asia, US-based private equity firm KKR & Co. is considering investing in Nissan Motor Co. after the struggling Japanese automaker’s talks to combine with rival Honda Motor Co. failed. Data set for release in the region on Friday includes unemployment in South Korea, gross domestic product for Malaysia and wholesale prices for India.

Meanwhile, oil settled little changed on Thursday, rebounding from the lowest since December, as a hazy timeline surrounding Trump’s tariff plans counteracted potentially easing risks to Russian supplies.

Wall Street traders looked past hot inflation data amid signs the Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge will be softer than expected. The producer price index rose in January by more than forecast. However, several of its components that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index — were more favorable last month, registering declines in most health-care items and in airfares. The next PCE will be released on Feb. 28.

“While PPI was much higher than expected, with even higher revisions, the real data that goes into PCE was weaker,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “And PCE is the one that Jerome Powell and the Fed look at. So in reality, the numbers are better.”

Elsewhere in commodities, gold rose for a second day Thursday back toward a record high achieved earlier in the week. The precious metal has marched higher this year, powered by haven demand, setting successive records with potential to line up a test of $3,000 an ounce,

Key events this week:

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4% as of 7:32 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%

The euro was little changed at $1.0468

The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2711 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6318

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $96,475.76

Ether was little changed at $2,668.75

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.