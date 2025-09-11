Stocks, Bonds Rise as Data Seal September Fed Cut: Markets Wrap

15 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A relatively tame inflation reading combined with more signs of jobs cooling spurred a rally in bonds on speculation the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates for the first time this year.

The highly anticipated consumer price index showed that while inflation is still above the Fed’s 2% target, it’s not spinning out of control. Alongside that report came the usually noisy jobless claims figures, which jumped to the highest in almost four years, emboldening bets that policymakers will cut rates next week in an effort to counter a rapid slowdown in the labor market.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

That was enough to spur a rally in Treasuries across the curve, with the 10-year yield briefly breaching 4%. That’s even as European bonds underperformed on bets the rate-cut cycle is over. Nearly 450 shares in the S&P 500 rose, sending the gauge to a fresh record.

“It’s clear that inflation is relatively calm, which gives the Fed the flexibility to focus more on stemming ongoing weakness in the labor market,” said Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital. “We expect the Fed to cut 25 by basis points next week and to follow through with another two 25 basis point cuts this year.”

A slowing jobs market has prompted Wall Street to price a more aggressive trajectory of rate cuts, with a growing number of economists now seeing a quarter-point rate cut at each of this year’s three remaining meetings. Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautiously opened the door to a cut at the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium last month, and more recent data showed the hiring slowdown extended into August.

“Right now, inflation is a key subplot, but the labor market is still the main story,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “Today’s CPI may appear to offset yesterday’s PPI, but it wasn’t hot enough to distract the Fed from the softening jobs picture. That translates into a rate cut next week — and, likely, more to come.”

“Today’s CPI report has been trumped by the jobless claims report,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “If anything, the jump in jobless claims will inject a bit more urgency in the Fed’s decision making, with Powell likely signaling a sequence of rate cuts is on the way.”

While there may be some murmurs within the Fed and particularly amongst Fed Chair contenders about the need for a 50 basis-point cut, an emergency sized rate reduction is not required, Shah noted. Jobless claims have jumped but are still quite low compared to 2021 levels, while the broader economic activity data and earnings reports do not signal an economy that is approaching a recessionary tipping point.

“The weaker the labor market gets, the less inflation matters,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “It’s a balancing act, and the scales are tipping more toward full employment versus price stability. That’s especially true after this week’s big downward revisions of the annual employment and last week’s poor non-farm payrolls report.”

“The last bolt on the gate has fallen out and the rate cutting horse is about to leave the barn,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “It’s surprising to see how quickly the narrative has shifted from before last week’s jobs report from whether or not there will be a cut in September, to how many cuts we will see after there is definitely a cut in September.”

Zaccarelli notes that the Fed’s path is clear in the short run, but over the medium term the fact that core inflation is running quite a bit higher on a month-over-month basis is going to complicate matters and the market knows this.

More Comments:

Art Hogan at B. Riley Wealth: This in-line CPI report confirms our view that the FOMC will cut rates by at least 25 basis points next week. While there is a small chance that the Fed could cut by 50 basis points, and there may well be some dissenters leaning in that direction. The real news of the day sits with the hotter-than-expected weekly jobless claims at 263,000, the highest level since Oct. 23, 2021. The Fed’s full employment mandate is now front and center.

John Kerschner at Janus Henderson Investors: The Fed has now clearly painted itself into a corner. Chair Powell is vowing to fight the ever obvious slowdown in the labor market with rate cuts, while at the same time ignoring the other half of its dual mandate – stable prices, or more specifically, 2% inflation. Core CPI has now been materially above the Fed’s 2% target for 4.5 years, with the trend actually higher from here.

We do not believe that the 2% target will be reached for at least several more years barring a recession, which, while always possible with external shocks, is not even close to our baseline forecast.

Eric Teal at Comerica Wealth Management: The inflation numbers are still running above the Fed’s 2% target but looking at both PPI and CPI the numbers appear contained for the time being. This bullish steepening of the yield curve is a key feature of the economic environment and bodes well to blunt any economic slowdown and benefit smaller companies and everyday consumer activity.

Eugenio Aleman at Raymond James: Headline inflation was higher than expected in August. This larger than expected increase is not good news for the Federal Reserve. We still believe that the Fed is going to lower rates by 25 bps in September

But markets may dial down their expectations for almost three rate cuts this year to just two unless Fed officials believe that the economy is heading into a recession if they don’t act more forcefully in September, the possibility of a 50 bps cut in September may be off the table.

Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments: For the first time in a long time, CPI is being overshadowed on its release day by another data series: initial jobless claims. A spike in initial jobless claims to the highest level in 4 years helped briefly push the 10-year Treasury below 4% this morning, despite a larger than expected increase in the consumer price index.

This dynamic illustrates the Fed’s focus on the “maximum employment” half of the dual mandate, with today’s inflation print not hot enough in our view to derail a 25 bps interest rate cut at next week’s FOMC meeting.

While investors may cheer the prospect of rate cuts, if the pickup in initial jobless claims is sustained in the coming weeks, they may turn more cautious on the economic outlook.

Scott Helfstein at Global X: Much of this year, Chair Powell has noted that risks to price stability and full employment were equally balanced. After the meaningful jobs revision last week, many believe that the risks to full employment now outweigh the risks to prices. The Fed probably sees that as well, but today’s inflation report likely means a modest 25 point decrease rather than a larger cut.

Bret Kenwell at eToro: This week’s PPI results came in well below economists’ expectations, giving investors hope that recent inflation increases will be short-lived. While today’s CPI report didn’t give that same reassurance, its mostly in-line nature should keep the Fed on path to cut rates at its next meetings.

Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial: In today’s numbers, we are seeing some impact from tariffs, especially with higher prices on cars and clothes. A sticky category not as connected to trade is insurance which we expect to weigh on inflation for the next few months. The hot inflation print will not likely change the Fed’s plan to cut rates in September, but it’s possible the Fed will hold in October if inflation expectations no longer look well-contained.

Stephen Brown at Capital Economics: Despite a slightly firmer gain in the core CPI in August amid broad increases in goods, services and shelter prices, there was not much for the FOMC to fret about, with our estimates pointing to a target-consistent 0.18% m/m gain in the core PCE deflator last month. That cements the case for a 25bp cut next week, rather than providing any support for a larger 50bp move.

Gina Bolvin at Bolvin Wealth Management Group: August’s CPI print shows inflation is still hanging around. The Fed may still cut, but this data argues for a gradual path, not an aggressive pivot.

For investors, it’s about staying focused on long-term fundamentals, not short-term noise. The AI optimism may continue to drown out the inflation noise and equity investors will continue to be rewarded long term.

Jason Pride at Glenmede: The August CPI report likely doesn’t change the Fed’s thought process all that much heading into next week’s FOMC. There are dueling economic data points this morning related to the Fed’s dual mandate: higher CPI and higher initial jobless claims. On net, the totality of the data continues to point to greater risks to full employment, which is likely to open the door for a quarter-point rate cut next week, with perhaps another half percent on deck by year-end.

Krishna Guha at Evercore: US CPI inflation for August has come in broadly in line on core with a moderate tariff-driven increase in goods price inflation but still not the lagged surge in tariff pass-through to goods prices that some feared (and could still lie ahead).

This benign news supports a Fed outlook for three successive cuts in September, October and December to recalibrate rates in a timely manner back down to roughly spot neutral by the end of the year, and should help some Fed officials who have been on the fence to signal this in their submission for the September SEP interest rate dot-plot.

The Fed will be keeping an eye out for any sustained run of rising initial claims that would flag a break in the low hiring-low firing equilibrium, and suggest that labor market weakness was intensifying – possibly bringing into play a 50bp cut at some point.

But while the data has to nudge up a bit the probability of a 50 in September – in particular given the institutional risk to the Fed of being wrong / late in this moment – we think one noisy bad initial claims print plus a moderate core inflation report is likely not enough to deliver a 50 in September.

Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors: A hotter-than-expected report on consumer inflation coupled with an unexpected surge in jobless claims increases the tension between the Fed’s two primary mandates and how its primary policy lever should be used to address them.

For now, policymakers appear to be more concerned about the near-term impact of not easing, signaling that the risk to the labor economy – and overall economic momentum – presents the greater near-term risk.

It’s that perception that is expected to drive the Fed to trim its policy rate next week. The bigger question is “what next?” Jay Powell’s press conference and the release of updated FOMC projections should go a long way toward providing an answer.

Stephen Kates at Bankrate: Concerns over stagflation, marked by rising prices amid weakening economic growth, are likely to intensify as the Federal Reserve weighs its next move. The Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and full employment remains firmly at odds, limiting their policy flexibility in 2025. Even if the committee decides to cut rates, it will likely reflect a surrender to economic weakness rather than a clear win over inflation.

This morning’s inflation report may cast doubt on the likelihood of aggressive rate cuts in 2025. While the sharply cooling job market—made more evident by Tuesday’s annual payroll revision—may still be the dominant concern at the September 17 meeting, it no longer guarantees a full cycle of multiple rate cuts.

Corporate Highlights:

Delta Air Lines Inc. is more optimistic for its third-quarter revenue after business and premium customers led a rebound in travel this summer, shaking off earlier concerns about inflation and the effect of tariffs and trade wars. Kroger Co. raised its full-year sales forecast, illustrating that the grocer is attracting value-seeking consumers who are opting to eat at home. Investors who have watched shares in Adobe Inc. get left behind in the AI craze have little reason for optimism ahead of the software maker’s latest quarterly results. United Parcel Service Inc. shares have been pummeled, losing more than a third of their value this year, amid an upheaval in global trade. Bank of America Corp. says it’s time to sell. Citigroup Inc.’s chief executive officer said merger activity is rebounding as US companies gain confidence from clearer policy signals, with a recession in the world’s largest economy looking unlikely. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it’s teamed up with Carnegie Mellon University to advance research into AI, including the use of the technology in applications that power financial services. Centene Corp. jumped as the insurer gave upbeat views of its Medicare quality ratings and costs in its Medicaid business, positive signs for the company’s turnaround. Opendoor Technologies Inc. said co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu will rejoin the board and named Shopify’s Kaz Nejatian as chief executive officer. Oxford Industries Inc., the owner of the Tommy Bahama apparel brand, maintained its annual earnings outlook, despite anticipating a higher tariff hit. In addition, analysts were encouraged by quarter-to-date comparable sales commentary. Deutsche Bank sees shares of Federal National Mortgage Association and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. gaining further on expectations the mortgage giants will possibly be released from government control in the near future. Iberdrola SA agreed to buy an additional 30% stake in Brazilian power distributor Neoenergia SA for about 12 billion reais ($2.2 billion) as it looks to increase investments in electricity networks. Novo Nordisk A/S’s new chief executive officer is calling workers back to the office as the Ozempic maker struggles to catch up with Eli Lilly & Co. in the hyper-competitive obesity market. Nebius Group NV raised about $3.75 billion through selling convertible notes and stock as the firm looks to buy more land and computing resources following a massive contract with Microsoft Corp. Discovery Ltd.’s annual profit rose 30% to a record, paced by a jump in its South African health-insurance businesses and its Vitality franchise that benefitted from folding the global wellness program into a single business. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:35 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.7% The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1736 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3562 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 147.06 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $114,490.39 Ether rose 2.2% to $4,425.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.00% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.60% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.50% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.65% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $62.45 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,631.29 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.