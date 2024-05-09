Stocks, Bonds Slip as Traders Seek Fresh Impetus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures pointed to declines on Wall Street as May’s early gains unwind. Treasury yields rose.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both dropped 0.2%. Ten-year Treasuries ticked lower for a second day after a $42 billion sale of 10-year notes received tepid demand.

The recent stock bounce is fading as the earnings season winds down, leaving investors to wait for new data for clues to gauge how fast policymakers will be able to begin cutting rates. The pound fell against all of its Group of 10 peers after the Bank of England edged closer to cutting interest rates from a 16-year high, with two of the nine committee members voting for lower borrowing costs.

US initial jobless claims data later Thursday will be another focal point for investors seeking more evidence that the labor market is finally softening, allowing the Federal Reserve to begin lowering rates by the end of the year. Prospects for a Fed rate cut improved after softer-than-expected US payrolls last week.

“We still see potential rate cuts to be some months out and with no probable actions occurring prior to September,” Louise Dudley, portfolio manager for global equities at Federated Hermes, said in a note to clients. “US economy figures have generally been hot.”

Inflation figures due next week will offer fresh insights about the US economy after recent employment data showed the labor market is cooling. Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins signaled Wednesday that interest rates will likely need to be held at a two-decade high for longer than previously thought to damp demand and reduce price pressures.

US-listed shares in Arm Holdings Plc extended a decline in the premarket following a tepid annual forecast. Airbnb Inc. shares fell following signs of slowing growth.

In Europe, Banco de Sabadell SA rose after Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA commenced a $12 billion hostile bid for the lender.

Key events this week:

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:16 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0732

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2456

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 155.94 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $60,921.16

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,968.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.51%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $79.66 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,312.53 an ounce

