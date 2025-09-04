Stocks, Bonds Steady as Traders Hold Off Big Moves: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Traders are holding back on big moves after days of shifts in stocks and bonds that were driven by worries over stretched valuations, government finances and the path of interest-rate cuts.

US equity futures edged higher after the S&P 500 snapped a two-day rout. Treasuries were little changed, with the 30-year yield at 4.89% after closing in on 5% in the previous session. The dollar traded flat.

A similar pattern played out in Europe, where the Stoxx 600 held steady while bonds posted modest gains. Asian equities slowed their advance as a selloff in Chinese stocks deepened on a Bloomberg report that regulators may move to cool a rally which has added $1.2 trillion since August.

Investors are gearing up for Friday’s pivotal jobs report, with traders nearly fully pricing in a quarter-point rate cut this month and broadly split on another in October.

Economists project about 75,000 jobs were added in August, based on the median of a Bloomberg survey, while the jobless rate is seen at 4.3%. Four straight months of sub-100,000 payrolls growth would mark the weakest such stretch since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

“The real test lies ahead, tomorrow’s nonfarm payrolls release, which will set the tone for September’s FOMC,” wrote Ahmad Assiri, a research strategist at Pepperstone. “With risk concentrated, positioning into the print is more necessity than choice.”

In commodities, oil dropped for a second day as traders fretted that OPEC+ may boost supplies and an industry estimate showed higher stockpiles at a key storage hub. Global benchmark Brent fell below $67 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate moved toward $63.

Brent is set to drop to the low $50s a barrel next year on a global surplus, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts.

Corporate News:

Apple Inc. is planning to launch its own artificial intelligence-powered web search tool next year, stepping up competition with OpenAI and Perplexity AI Inc. Salesforce Inc. projected lackluster quarterly sales growth, suggesting its artificial intelligence product isn’t yet paying off as quickly as hoped in the face of competition from emerging AI companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said the company expects to weather a slimming of profit margins as it enters a new era of artificial intelligence-driven demand. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 8:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1649 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.30 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1409 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3423 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $110,496.95 Ether fell 2.1% to $4,372.2 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.21% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.72% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.73% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1% to $66.95 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,537.21 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

