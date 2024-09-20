Stocks, Bonds Trim Declines After Waller Comments: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks pared declines Friday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller showed confidence inflation is coming down, stoking hopes for further interest rate cuts.

The S&P 500 retreated some 0.2%, with the underlying benchmark fresh off its 39th record high of 2024 some disappointing earnings reports. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped as much as 1% intraday.

Waller told CNBC it was the favorable inflation data, and not worries about the labor market, that convinced him to support the Fed’s decision for a half percentage point cut this week. Yields on the policy sensitive two-year briefly fell around 3 basis points after his comments while the benchmark 10-year hovered around 3.72%.

FedEx Corp. plunged as the economic bellwether missed profit estimates and cautioned that its business would slow while Lennar Corp. slipped after quarterly home orders fell short of Wall Street expectations. Constellation Energy Corp., the biggest US operator of reactors, jumped to a record on plans to put Three Mile Island back into service.

Gold hit an all-time high and extended gains after an Israeli strike in a Beirut suburb. A gauge of dollar strength edged higher while Treasuries were mixed.

The Federal Reserve’s bold half-point rate cut this week boosted confidence the central bank will be able to engineer a soft landing, but warnings such as the one from FedEx underscore lingering risks. Fed policymakers have projected a further half point of reductions this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has his doubts that the world’s largest economy can straddle slowing growth without tipping into a recession.

“I hope it’s true,” he said at an event Friday. “But I’m also more skeptical that inflation is going to go away so easily, not because it hasn’t come down — it has — and it can come down more.”

Meanwhile, traders are braced for market swings from Friday’s quarterly “triple witching,” when about $5.1 trillion derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures mature, according to an estimate from derivatives analytical firm Asym 500.

The options expiry coincides with the rebalancing of benchmark indexes. The event has a reputation for causing sudden price moves as contracts disappear and traders roll over their existing positions or start new ones.

For Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett, the optimism in equity markets following the Fed’s move is stoking the risk of a bubble, making bonds and gold an attractive hedge against any recession or renewed inflation.

The strategist said stocks are now pricing in more Fed easing and about 18% earnings growth for the S&P 500 by end-2025. It doesn’t “get much better than that for risk, so investors are forced to chase” the rally, Hartnett wrote in a note.

He also said stocks outside the US and commodities were a good way to play a possible soft economic landing, with the latter being an inflation hedge. International equities are cheaper and starting to outperform US peers, according to Hartnett.

The yen slid more than 1% after Governor Kazuo Ueda proved less hawkish than some traders expected. Ueda signaled little urgency to hike rates, and said that upside risks to inflation are easing.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:39 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1172

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3322

The Japanese yen fell 0.9% to 143.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $62,824.25

Ether rose 3.2% to $2,544.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.72%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.21%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $72.12 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.5% to $2,624.94 an ounce

