Stocks, Currencies Tumble Amid Broad Selloff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European equity futures tracked the grim Asian session as signs of fading momentum in China’s economy added to angst over elevated US interest rates and tensions in the Middle East.

The Euro Stoxx 50 contract dropped over 1%, while contracts on US stocks were steady after the S&P 500 slid to the lowest in more than a month overnight following robust retail sales data.

In Asia, a gauge of regional stocks tumbled the most since August, with every major market seeing broad-based losses, after a slew of China’s economic indicators showed that the nation’s economic recovery remains patchy.

A global index of emerging market currencies dropped, with South Korea’s won and the Indonesia rupiah weakening to multi-year lows. Traders also blamed the yuan’s fall for the region-wide selloff after China unexpectedly weakened its defense as a strong dollar pushed it toward a policy red line.

“The carnage is the result of a perfect storm: stretched positioning across global equity indexes, a third successive month of firm US inflation data contributing to unease within a deeply troubled bond market against the rising risk of miscalculation and escalation in the Middle East,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia.

A slew of China’s economic data points showed that the nation’s economic rebound remains uneven. While both gross domestic product and fixed assets investment beat forecasts, data on retail sales and industrial output fell short of estimates.

“China data appears to be strong on the headline, but the details are weak,” said Charu Chanana, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “This would suggest that the economy needs more support, and markets will continue to position for a weak yuan.”

A gauge of the dollar climbed to its highest level since November before paring some of its advance. The resurgent strength in the currency, driven by haven demand amid rising tensions in Middle East, wreaked havoc across Asia.

Indonesia’s rupiah weakened past 16,000 per dollar for the first time since 2020, prompting the nation’s central bank to intervene. The South Korean won dropped to its lowest since 2022, while the Indian rupee tumbled to a record low against the dollar.

The Japanese yen remained under pressure, after surging to a new 34-year low against the dollar overnight.

“We had expected a shallow rate cut cycle in Asia. But with the changes to our US team’s expectations of the Fed policy path, this will now be even shallower,” Morgan Stanley economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a note Monday. The bank’s economist Ellen Zentner moved her forecast for the Fed’s first move to July with only three cuts this year versus four prior.

West Texas Intermediate rose in Asia after reclaiming its $85 mark on Monday. Top Israeli military officials reiterated the country has no choice but to answer Iran’s weekend attack. Gold was steady.

Treasuries steadied in Asian trading after the 10-year yields spiked on Monday, while those on two-year notes came close to 5%. Bonds were also under pressure as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. tapped the US high-grade bond market, the first in a likely parade of bond sales from banks after results.

US retail sales rose by more than forecast in March and the prior month was revised higher, showcasing resilient consumer demand that keeps fueling a surprisingly strong economy. As long as a robust labor market supports household demand, there’s a risk that inflation will become entrenched.

Key events this week:

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

US housing starts, industrial production, Tuesday

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America earnings, Tuesday.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson speaks, Tuesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

IMF publishes its latest world economic outlook, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed issues its Beige Book, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Wednesday

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

Taiwan Semiconductor earnings, Thursday

US Conf. Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:31 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures was little changed

Japan’s Topix fell 1.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.6%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0618

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.31 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2700 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $62,693.01

Ether fell 1.3% to $3,043.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.60%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $86.03 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,387.45 an ounce

