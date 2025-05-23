Stocks, Dollar Sink as Trump Reignites Trade War: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks tumbled, with S&P 500 futures losing more than 1%, as President Donald Trump’s vow to impose higher tariffs on the European Union and Apple Inc. revived anxiety about the trade war.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index fell 2% and European stocks posted similar declines. Bonds and gold rallied as investors snapped up safe haven assets. The dollar weakened 0.4%.

In posts on Truth Social, Trump said discussions with the European Union are “going nowhere” and threatened a 50% tariff on imports starting next month. He also warned a tariff of at least 25% is coming on Apple if it doesn’t manufacture its US-sold iPhones locally. Apple shares dropped about 4% in premarket trading.

“It’s going to keep markets on edge,” said Aneeka Gupta, head of macroeconomic research at Wisdom Tree UK Ltd. “Markets were hoping news on tariffs had abated until at least the 90-day pause expired, but that’s clearly not the case. Uncertainties are here to stay. We’re in for a period of very high volatility.”

The sudden shift underscores the ongoing risk that shifts in US policy can abruptly upend market dynamics at short notice. Markets had rebounded in recent weeks on optimism that Trump was softening his approach to the tariffs and investor attention had shifted to concerns about the ballooning US debt and deficits.

Meanwhile, traders ramped up bets on further European Central Bank monetary easing. Money markets are pricing 65 basis points of additional easing in 2025, which implies three quarter-point rate cuts at the ECB’s remaining five scheduled decisions is most likely. Traders favored just two such reductions before Trump’s social media posts.

“I think a lot of people see it as just another Trump tweet, which can be cancelled by another one in a few hours or a few days,” David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de L’Echiquier. “I don’t think a lot of European investors are selling on the news.”

He said the bigger issue for investors remains the budget credibility of the US. Bond markets this week have jolted after Moody’s Ratings stripped the US of its top credit rating and the House’s approved a tax bill that is likely to increase the debt burden.

This week’s selloff in long-dated Treasuries presents a “great entry point” for buyers with the 30-year yield above 5%, according to Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett.

The US government is likely to heed warnings from bond vigilantes, who are “incentivized to punish the unambiguously unsustainable path of debt and deficit,” the strategist said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1.8% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1321

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3485

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 142.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.8% to $107,934.04

Ether fell 4.2% to $2,530.59

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.72%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $60.51 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $3,346.87 an ounce

