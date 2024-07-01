Stocks, Euro Rise in Relief After French Election: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The prospect of French political gridlock sent European markets higher on Monday, with investors bidding up the euro and pushing the CAC 40 Index to its biggest gain since 2022.

The first round of legislative voting showed Marine Le Pen’s far-right party winning by a smaller margin than some polls projected, suggesting that the path to an absolute majority may be tougher than expected. The prospect that extreme parties to the right or left would struggle to gain the control needed to introduce radical fiscal policies was enough to kickstart a rally.

“Markets are quite content there’s no apparent absolute majority,” said Claudia Panseri, chief investment officer for France at UBS Wealth Management. “The most extreme scenarios for the spread have been excluded.”

France’s CAC 40 Index jumped as much as 2.8% before retracing some gains. Banking stocks lead the advance in Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index, as French lenders Societe Generale SA, BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole SA all surged by more than 5%. The euro climbed to its strongest level since mid June. The spread between yields on French 10-year bonds and equivalent German debt narrowed, reflecting a reduction in risk perceptions.

In markets beyond Europe, US equity futures pared earlier gains to be little changed. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. rose 5.7% in US premarket trading after Boeing Co. agreed to buy back the supplier in an all-stock deal that values it at $4.7 billion.

France’s second round of voting will be held on July 7. The French political world is now embarking on a period of horse-trading. In constituencies where three people qualified for the runoffs, the third-placed candidate can withdraw to boost the chances of another mainstream party defeating the far right.

“There is some relief and short covering as the worst scenario is off but we are still in a very uncertain situation and will need to wait for next Sunday before taking any credible conclusion,” said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. “But medium term, the outcome is not particularly positive and could be seen as a headwind for the economy.”

Meanwhile, in emerging markets, South African assets rallied after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new cabinet that includes members of the opposition Democratic Alliance, considered business-friendly by investors.

In commodities, oil rose as traders assessed economic outlook and geopolitical risks in Europe and the Middle East. Iron ore rose amid tentative signs of recovery in China’s steel-intensive property market, and speculation that Beijing could do more to support the sector.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Monday

Indonesia CPI, Monday

India HSBC Manufacturing PMI, Monday

UK S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel speaks, Monday

RBA issues minutes of June policy meeting, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Tuesday

Australia retail sales, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Poland rate decision, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, ISM Services, factory orders, trade, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

Sweden’s Riksbank issues minutes of June meeting, Wednesday

Australia trade, Thursday

UK general election, Thursday

European Union provisional tariffs on China EVs set to be introduced, Thursday

ECB publishes account of June’s policy meeting, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Thailand CPI, international reserves, Friday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

France trade, industrial production, Friday

Germany industrial production, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Canada unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 10:27 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0764

The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2984 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2673

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $62,799.01

Ether rose 1.7% to $3,474.46

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.59%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $85.48 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Allegra Catelli and Catherine Bosley.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.