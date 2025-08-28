Stocks, Futures Pare Losses From Nvidia Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks largely brushed aside their initial drag from Nvidia Corp.’s sales outlook missing lofty expectations, indicating the record-breaking rally’s momentum remains intact.

Contracts for the S&P 500, which closed at a record Wednesday, slid 0.1% after falling as much as 0.4% earlier. Nvidia’s shares dropped 3% in extended hours even as CEO Jensen Huang said demand is really high. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 also pared their losses to trade 0.3% lower while contracts for European stocks rose 0.1%. Chinese chip shares surged.

In other corners of the market, a gauge of the dollar fell for a third day. Shorter-maturity Treasuries slipped after two days of gains, sending the yield on the two-year note higher by one basis point to 3.62%. Oil dropped as traders looked past US efforts to force India to quit buying Russian crude.

“Huang commented on the conference call that demand remains insatiable and next year to be another record breaker, so it’s likely these numbers are merely a blip,” said Andrew Jackson, head of Japan equity strategy at Ortus Advisors Pte.

The reaction in Asia indicates that while Nvidia’s sales outlook left some investors underwhelmed, the world’s most valuable listed company stopped short of delivering a major negative surprise. Global equities have advanced since April on bets that the AI boom would continue to bolster technology earnings, even as easing tariff tensions supported broader risk appetite.

Still, Nvidia’s forecast signaled that growth is decelerating after a two-year boom in AI spending.

Difficulties in China also have clouded the business. Though President Donald Trump’s administration recently eased curbs on exports of some AI chips to that country, the reprieve hasn’t yet translated into a rebound in revenue.

“Nvidia’s earnings outside of the China-related parts weren’t that bad, I think that’s the general assessment,” said Takeru Ogihara, an executive strategist at Asset Management One. “Sure, there’s some uncertainty regarding China, but outside of that there weren’t any big negative shocks.”

What strategists say:

Asian investors aren’t seeing anything to alarm them in Nvidia’s earnings, despite the post-market retreat for the company’s shares. While the AI darling’s sales growth slowed dramatically, the story of huge investment in a transformational technology remains in place.

—Garfield Reynolds, MLIV.

In China, chip stocks rose with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumping 12% after a report said local producers aim to triple output of AI chips next year.

One fabrication plant dedicated to producing Huawei Technologies Co.’s AI processors in China is due to start production as soon as the end of the year, while another two are to launch next year, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Combined capacity could exceed current output of similar lines at SMIC, the people added.

Meanwhile, shares of Meituan sank as much as 11% in Hong Kong after the company warned of major losses. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dropped as much as 4.9% before it reports earnings Friday.

Meituan warned of major losses this quarter while waging a price-based battle with Alibaba and JD.com Inc., the most striking sign yet that its internet rivals are threatening its longstanding dominance of a lucrative home market.

China’s food delivery leader issued its prediction after reporting “irrational competition” had all but wiped out its profit in the June quarter. Meituan’s net income plummeted 97%.

In Japan, a two-year government bond auction Thursday met demand that was weaker than the 12-month average, as investors remain wary of the risk that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates this year.

Elsewhere, Indian stocks fell as much as 0.8% after Trump’s latest tariffs on the country’s exports to the US took effect.

Corporate News:

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has increased its stake in Mitsubishi Corp. to more than 10%, according to the Japanese trading house. HP Inc. gave a profit outlook for the current quarter that was in line with expectations, but investors remain concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty and higher costs tied to Trump’s trade policies. Qantas Airways Ltd. shares jumped 11% after the company reported a 15% rise in full-year earnings and ordered more Airbus SE jets as demand for flights shows little sign of faltering. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. dropped after reporting strong results but narrowly missing analysts’ estimates for sales in the current quarter. Snowflake Inc. shares jumped in extended trading after giving a strong outlook that overcame anxiety that software vendors will be hurt as the economy slows and new artificial intelligence companies take away business. Pure Storage rose 14% postmarket after the cloud storage provider posted fiscal 2Q results that topped estimates and raised the year forecast. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 2:12 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1639 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.21 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1479 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $112,904.51 Ether fell 0.4% to $4,578.64 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.22% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.620% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.29% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $63.61 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,390.16 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Momoka Yokoyama and Aya Wagatsuma.

