Stocks, Gold, Yields Rise in Lively Start to 2026: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A fresh burst of optimism around artificial intelligence sent stocks off to a strong start in 2026 in a session that also saw precious metals rally and bond yields rise.

Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.7% following news flow out of Asia that lifted a regional tech gauge to an all-time high. Chip designer Shanghai Biren Technology Co. Ltd. surged in its Hong Kong trading debut. Baidu Inc. rallied after its AI chip unit confidentially filed for an IPO. Meanwhile, DeepSeek published a paper outlining a more efficient approach to developing AI.

Asian shares marked their best start to the year since 2012. Europe’s Stoxx 600 and S&P 500 contracts rose as well. The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed to the highest since early September as optimism about the US growth outlook dampened demand for haven assets. Silver rallied 4% while gold also gained ground.

Tech stocks and AI were among the most dominating themes of 2025, helping power equities to a third year of double-digit gains. Even so, uncertainty over the outlook for US monetary policy and elevated valuations among technology companies remain key risks.

“What we are seeing today is a continuation of the run higher in equities, with AI and tech again at the forefront,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “Traders are still in a buying mood, with many of the bullish themes from 2025 carrying forward into 2026.”

Market research firm Bespoke Investment Group has cautioned against expecting solid market performance during the first trading day of the new year.

Since 1953, the S&P 500’s median change to kick off a new year has been a 0.3% drop, with gains less than half the time, according to a note by Bespoke. The stock market has also traded lower on the first trading day of each of the past three years, the note said.

Corporate News:

Tesla Inc. is expected to report on Friday that it delivered around 440,900 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 11% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BYD Co. met its full-year sales target and likely surpassed Tesla Inc. to become the world’s largest electric-vehicle maker in 2025. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1725 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.99 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9706 per dollar The British pound was unchanged at $1.3455 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $88,980.28 Ether rose 1.3% to $3,023.83 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.51% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $61.32 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $4,385.17 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

