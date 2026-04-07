Stocks, Oil Whipsaw With Iran Deadline in Focus: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Financial markets swung amid uncertainty ahead of President Donald Trump’s Iran deadline, with tentative ceasefire signals offset by the risk of an escalation in the conflict.

Brent crude trimmed its opening gains to trade just under $110 a barrel as markets remained volatile before Trump’s Tuesday 8 p.m. Eastern Time cutoff. US equity-index futures erased initial losses to trade little changed.

Asian shares opened higher with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbing 0.7% on the back of gains in South Korea. Technology stocks — seen as less impacted by the war in the Middle East — led the advance, with Samsung Electronics Co. climbing 1.5% after profit surged eight-fold.

Trump said talks with Iran are “going well” ahead of the deadline to agree to a deal, even as he insisted that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz must be part of any accord. If Iran doesn’t agree to the US’s terms, the military may destroy “every bridge in Iran by 12 o’clock tomorrow night” and put every power plant “out of business,” Trump warned Monday.

“It’s clearly too early for market watchers to stop thinking about geopolitical risk,” said Jeff Buchbinder at LPL Financial. “For now, we believe the best course of action for investors is to be patient.”

Iran reportedly passed to mediator Pakistan a rejection of a ceasefire proposal. It demanded a permanent end to the war, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction efforts, in addition to protocol for safe passage through Hormuz, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

While traders kept a close eye on geopolitical developments, they awaited this week’s key inflation readings. Data published Monday showed the US service economy expanded in March at a slower pace as employment shrank by the most since 2023 and input prices accelerated.

The mixed economic signals illustrate the uncertain time for most businesses, according to Jeff Roach at LPL Financial.

“A prolonged struggle over the Strait of Hormuz into May and June would markedly darken the outlook for the US and the global economy,” he said. “For now, given last Friday’s payroll numbers, Fed policymakers have the luxury of remaining in ‘wait and see’ mode.”

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The US equity market rose on Monday, despite a day marked by threats of military escalation in Iran, which would only further stoke stagflationary pressures. It’s a setup primed for either a big relief rally or a washout. At this point, it’s hard to tell both what President Donald Trump will do and how well the market is positioned for the various outcomes, which raises the possibility of a strong reaction regardless of what transpires next.”

—Edward Harrison, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

While investors have been fixated on geopolitical risks, the macro data continues to point to a resilient economy and a still-constructive earnings outlook, according to Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

Systematic investors are poised to flip back into equity-buying mode after slashing their exposure to multi-year lows during the recent market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk.

“We believe the S&P 500 is carving out a low and think it makes sense to start adding length in cyclical and quality growth trades where earnings remain strong, valuation has compressed, and sentiment is negative,” said Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley.

Corporate Highlights:

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. private credit fund said investors sought to pull just under 5% of their cash in the first quarter, narrowly escaping a broader exodus that has forced peers to cap withdrawals. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw a surge in ticket sales and concessions over the long Easter weekend, buoyed by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. agreed to buy Soleno Therapeutics Inc. for $2.9 billion to gain access to a drug for a rare disorder that causes patients to have insatiable appetites. Madison Air Solutions Corp. is seeking to raise as much as $2.23 billion in its initial public offering, in what would be the biggest US listing of an industrial company in close to three decades. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:35 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.7% Japan’s Topix rose 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 2.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1540 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.75 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8755 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $68,827.82 Ether fell 1.8% to $2,109.99 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.425% Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.99% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $113.23 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,661 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

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