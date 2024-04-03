Stocks, Treasuries Hurt by Fading Rate-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures slipped and Treasury yields held near four-month highs as solid economic readings and higher commodities prices reinforced the view that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Stock markets are struggling to extend the previous quarter’s strong gains, with MSCI’s all-country index down for a third straight day. Wall Street also was headed for a weaker open, with contracts on the S&P Global index down 0.2%. Treasury 10-year yields inched higher to about 4.36%, up more than 15 basis points from last week’s close, after traders pared expectations for the timing and scope of US rate cuts this year. The dollar held near seven-week highs against a basket of Group-of-Ten currencies.

The spotlight now is firmly on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who last week said the central bank is awaiting more evidence that inflation is in check. A strong monthly US jobs print on Friday, coming on top of a robust reading on US manufacturing, could further dent policy-easing expectations.

“Given the risk that payrolls data may affirm a higher-for-longer outlook for Fed rates, it is not surprising that risk appetite has taken a step back,” said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 equity index held flat and bond yields slipped after a below-forecast inflation print. That cemented expectations that the European Central Bank will kick off its policy-easing campaign in June, possibly ahead of the Federal Reserve.

Swap traders currently price less than three Fed rate cuts in 2024, with a high chance that policy easing is delayed beyond June. Pacific Investment Management Co. is among the asset managers that are positioning for the Fed to deliver fewer cuts than other major central banks.

That’s despite comments Tuesday from San Francisco President Mary Daly and the Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester, who threw their weight behind three cuts this year.

Rising commodity prices, meanwhile, are fanning inflation expectations, with Brent crude futures holding above $89 a barrel. Copper advanced for a third day, while palm oil is at the highest since November 2022, raising the risk of higher global food inflation.

Adding to the concerns, Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years cast uncertainty over chip production, as the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. evacuated factory areas. Shares in the firm slipped 1.3%.

In New York premarket trading, Intel Corp. dropped more than 5% after warning of declining revenue and widening losses. Losses also rippled across sector peers, with Nvidia Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices all sliding premarket.

Key events this week:

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 11:41 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0771

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 151.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2614 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2571

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $66,162.45

Ether rose 1.5% to $3,322.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.36%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $89.37 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,272.99 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.