Stocks, Treasuries Steady at End of Volatile Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds are ending the week on firmer footing after the latest US inflation data weakened the case for imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 were steady while Treasuries recovered following a sharp selloff on Thursday’s overshoot on producer price index data. The S&P 500 is set to end the week with a small gain ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next week.

Doubts about whether policymakers can take their foot off the monetary brake are creeping into otherwise bullish markets that have taken stock indexes to fresh highs. European stocks are on track for their eighth consecutive week of gains — the longest winning streak since 2018 — lifted by conviction that euro-area interest rates will start to fall in the coming months.

Equities could face additional volatility with Friday’s multiple options expiry, known as a triple witching. Markets are now especially vulnerable to any setback, either in optimistic economic outlooks or bets on monetary easing, according to Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.

“I think we’re getting to a more challenging period in markets because we’ve had all of the good news,” Miller said. “There isn’t much risk premium priced into risk assets and therefore if any of the following happen, namely if we don’t have a soft landing or no landing or if we don’t have a rate cut this year, that’s going to becomes a problem for the market.”

Japan’s yen weakened. A rate hike has been largely priced in by markets, but a slow pace of tightening after that would reduce the yen’s yield advantage over the dollar as the Fed remains cautious about lowering borrowing costs.

“The yen is struggling to trade higher, showing how a US Treasury selloff can still overcome the impact of positive monetary policy developments,” according to currency strategists at ING Bank NV including Francesco Pesole.

The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged at the March 19-20 meeting for the fifth straight gathering, where the focus will be on the central bank’s new “dot plot.” The median forecast of policymakers in December showed three quarter-point rate reductions for 2024.

Copper, typically seen as a bellwether of the global economy, surged to $9,000 a ton, as bets that a pick-up in global manufacturing activity will push up demand for industrial commodities.

Also in commodities, oil held near a four-month high after the IEA forecast a supply deficit through 2024, changing its earlier projection of a surplus, on the premise OPEC+ maintains production cuts. Bitcoin fell Friday, retreating from its all-time peak of almost $73,798 a day earlier.

Key events this week:

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:03 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0892

The British pound was unchanged at $1.2753

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.64 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.2% to $67,726.16

Ether fell 3.9% to $3,689.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.09%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $80.76 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

