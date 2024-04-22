Stocks, US Futures Rise Ahead of Big Tech Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US futures gained as investors’ focus shifted from Middle East tensions to a raft of company earnings scheduled for this week, including reports by more than half of the “Magnificent Seven” cohort of tech megacaps.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index gained about 0.2%, recouping some of last week’s slide as traders took comfort from the absence of further escalation from Iran following Israel’s retaliatory strike. S&P 500 futures advanced by about 0.4% after the US gauge recorded its worst week since March 2023.

Demand for havens eased, after US Treasuries and the dollar were whipsawed last week by Middle East tensions as well as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating reluctance to cut rates anytime soon. A Bloomberg dollar index was steady while the yield on 10-year US Treasury yields advanced two basis points. Oil and gold both fell.

“We are seeing a relief rally underway this morning as geopolitical risks subside,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “The move basically squares the ledger now and allows the markets to go back to focus on macroeconomic and corporate fundamentals.”

Among individual movers in Europe, Prosus NV shares jumped as much as 5% as Tencent Holdings Ltd., in which it is a major shareholder, rallied after nailing down an earlier-than-anticipated debut of one of the year’s most eagerly-awaited mobile games.

Galp Energia SGPS SA surged as much as 19% after the Portuguese oil company provided an update on a commercial oil find off the coast of Namibia. Sandoz Group AG climbed more than 4% to a record after the Swiss pharma company confirmed the European Commission’s approval of its Pyzchiva psoriasis drug.

In US pre-market trading, Tesla Inc. fell about 1.8% after announcing price cuts for its electric vehicles. Software maker Salesforce Inc. gained 3% after Bloomberg reported that takeover talks with Informatica Inc. have cooled.

Robust Earnings

Robust earnings from Corporate America will pull the S&P 500 Index out of its latest morass, despite rising concerns about a significant jump in bond yields, according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey.

With reporting season kicking into high gear this week featuring results from Big Tech giants such as Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc., nearly two-thirds of 409 respondents said they expect earnings to give the US equity benchmark a boost. That’s the highest vote of confidence for corporate profits since the poll began asking the question in October 2022.

Profits for the seven biggest growth companies in the S&P 500 — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc., Nvidia Corp., Meta and Tesla — are on course to surge 38% in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. When excluding them, the rest of the benchmark index’s profits are anticipated to shrink by 3.9%.

Traders are also recalibrating their positions after a solid run of US data forced the Fed to reset the clock on its first interest rate cut. Data prints later in the week are likely to help finesse policy bets, with both US growth and the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation due.

A hefty slate of Treasuries auctions will be a major test of whether yields have peaked for the year.

Higher-than-expected interest rates amid persistent inflation are perceived as the biggest threat to financial stability among market participants and observers, the Fed said in its semiannual Financial Stability Report published Friday.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Monday

Philippines and US military forces commence annual war games near Taiwan and South China Sea, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday

UK S&P Global, CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

IBM, Boeing, Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Malaysia CPI, Thursday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Microsoft, Alphabet, Airbus, Caterpillar earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Tokyo CPI, inflation and GDP forecasts, Friday

US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 9:40 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0655

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.69 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2522 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2366

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $66,121.48

Ether rose 2.1% to $3,215.58

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.64%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.23%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.5% to $85.98 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.3% to $2,360.96 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Divya Patil, Catherine Bosley and Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.