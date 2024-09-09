Stocks, US Futures Start Week With Modest Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks staged a partial recovery Monday after a selloff triggered by cooling US jobs data that left economists and traders at odds as to how aggressively the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

The Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark gained 0.5%, paring some of last week’s 3.5% loss. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both advanced after the underlying indexes slumped Friday following the weaker-than-forecast US payrolls numbers. The 10-year Treasury yield rose for the first time in five days. European bonds fell, with the German 10-year yield climbing five basis points. A gauge of the dollar advanced.

The choice facing Fed officials — whether to start easing gradually or to front-load rate cuts — is bound to be contentious. With recession fears also resurfacing, investors are scrutinizing economic data for clues on the likely rate path. Wednesday’s US consumer-inflation numbers are next on the radar. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is forecast to cut its benchmark rate when it meets Thursday.

While a September Fed rate cut is essentially a done deal, “the question of course is how many and what size the cuts will be later on,” Louis Kuijs, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global in Hong Kong, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television “There are lots of risks across the global economy,” which matters to the Fed, he said.

September is proving a volatile month for markets with stocks and commodities both sliding amid concern about waning global growth. Wall Street’s fear gauge — the Cboe Volatility Index — closed at its highest in a month on Friday.

Shares in Asia caught up with Friday’s global losses with equities from Taiwan to Australia sliding on fears that global growth is slowing. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average dropped for a fifth day and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index down as much as 1.8% with chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. among the biggest drags.

China’s CSI 300 Index slid for a second day, taking its drop from this year’s high in May to more than 13%. A further decline would take the benchmark to the lowest level since early 2019, suggesting years of policy efforts to revive the economy and prop up share prices have proved futile.

Iron ore sank below $90 a ton for the first time since 2022 as a slump in demand in biggest buyer, China, drove losses. Oil rose from its lowest close since 2021 after a deep weekly loss pushed futures near levels regarded as oversold.

Some key events this week:

China trade, Tuesday

China’s National People’s Congress standing committee meeting begins, Tuesday

Germany CPI, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Harris-Trump debate, Tuesday

BOJ board member Nakagawa Junko speaks, Wednesday

UK industrial production, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Japan PPI, Thursday

BOJ board member Naoki Tamura speaks, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

France CPI, Friday

ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:10 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1059

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 143.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.1134 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3098

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $54,773.89

Ether rose 1.1% to $2,300.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.74%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.22%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.93%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.1% to $71.85 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,489.29 an ounce

