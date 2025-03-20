Stocks Advance on Signs US Economy Is Holding Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A surprisingly strong reading on the US housing market added fuel to stocks just a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed mounting economic concerns amid President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Equities rose as data showed US existing-home sales topped estimates and the jobs market remained fairly resilient. The bruised cohort of tech megacaps led gains on Thursday, extending a rebound from the selloff that drove the S&P 500 into a correction. Traders also geared up for Friday’s so-called triple-witching that will see about $4.5 trillion of contracts tied to stocks, indexes and exchange-traded funds mature, according to Citigroup Inc.

“Stocks have staged a respectable recovery since the mid-March lows, and while it remains to be seen if the lows are in, the market action over the past month is extremely consistent with a correction and not a bear market,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “We remain invested and are using the pullback in valuations across sectors to our advantage.”

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, investors’ fears were somehow soothed by Powell’s comments as they seemed to come away with the feeling that the Fed will step to the plate and do whatever is needed to prevent a recession.

“The question now is whether the bounce that began late last week is something will signal the bottom for this decline or it’s something that is merely working off the short-term oversold condition that had developed by mid-week last week,” Maley said.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.23%. The dollar rose 0.4%. The pound held losses as the Bank of England voted to stay put on rates amid a turbulent global backdrop. Copper fluctuated near $10,000 a ton.

“While the bottom of the recent correction is likely in, we probably haven’t seen the end of volatility,” said Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team. “Policy uncertainty hasn’t disappeared, and the market remains sensitive to sentiment shifts.”

With the S&P 500 still relatively close to correction territory, Skelly sees compelling opportunities in quality companies, especially for investors looking to average their way into positions.

“Our preferred areas remain financials and industrials, which will likely benefit from deregulation and reshoring, respectively, later this year. Also, AI adopters look attractive, especially in sectors like healthcare and consumer internet, which are less exposed to tariff risk,” he noted.

The last few trading sessions were a welcome respite from the barrage of selling, and it was the first time since the February peak that the S&P 500 traded higher three times in a four-trading day span, according to Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

“With that pause in the selling, the S&P 500 is looking to find some semblance of stabilization from what has practically been a straight down leg lower,” they noted. “Stabilization doesn’t mean immediately reversing and trading in a straight line higher. Usually, it takes a period of back-and-forth churning before the market can gain enough energy to stage a rally.”

Bespoke also highlighted the weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors showing that bearish sentiment came in at 58.1%. That marks the fourth straight week of readings above 55% which has never happened in the survey’s history (since 1987), the strategists noted.

In corporate news, Nvidia Corp. aims to spend billions of dollars to procure US-made chips and electronics over the next four years, the Financial Times reported. Kraken is acquiring retail futures trading platform NinjaTrader for $1.5 billion. The Delta Air Lines Inc. plane that flipped over as it landed in Toronto last month was warned about its rate of descent, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11:35 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.7%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0839

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2963

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $85,287.01

Ether fell 2.9% to $1,974.94

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.23%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.78%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $68.38 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,039.25 an ounce

