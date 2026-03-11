Stocks Advance With Oil Below $90, Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose and oil held below $90 a barrel after a report on the proposed release of oil reserves to ease higher energy prices boosted market confidence, following recent volatility across assets.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.2%, gaining for a second day, as the Wall Street Journal reported that the International Energy Agency proposed the largest crude reserve release in its history.

Equities curbed some of their gains after the Financial Times reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. told private credit lenders that it marked down the value of some loans, clamping down on its lending as worries mount over credit quality. European stock futures edged lower and US equity-index futures trimmed their advance to 0.2% following the report.

Brent crude fell 0.2% after plunging 11% in the prior session. Treasuries rose before the release of the US inflation report later Wednesday, while the dollar slid for a fourth consecutive day.

Technology shares, seen as less exposed to the war in the Middle East, surged, with a regional gauge climbing 3.2%. Broader confidence was also supported as Oracle Corp. shares jumped 8% in aftermarket trading on better-than-expected revenue.

“Markets are still skittish over the Middle East developments,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Hence, any news of oil release from strategic reserves, whether from IEA or the US or the G-7 provides a bit of near-term relief for oil markets.”

That said, previous releases from strategic reserves have not always had the desired impact. The two releases in 2022 at first caused oil prices to rise as the markets interpreted them as a sign the crisis was worse than they thought, before eventually helping to bring prices down.

Markets have stayed choppy as oil suffered its steepest one-day slide in four years on Tuesday after mixed signals from the Trump administration on the Iran war.

Volatility spiked as US Energy Secretary Chris Wright erroneously posted — and then deleted — a message that the US Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, only for the White House to concede no such operation had occurred.

The initial oil shock appears to have been priced in, and the base case for oil prices is moving lower as there is “a lot of political will to try and make that happen,” said Joshua Crabb, head of Asia Pacific equities at Robeco in Hong Kong.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Unless traffic through Hormuz starts to climb rapidly back toward pre-war levels, energy prices will remain elevated as the war, and the effective closure of the strait, chokes off supplies and leads to more and more output cuts.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

The conflict, in its second week, showed no signs of easing with President Donald Trump warning Iran against laying mines in the key energy chokepoint after news reports suggested it was either preparing to or had already begun doing so.

Brent crude prices have risen since the start of the year as the effective closure of the strait, which typically handles a fifth of global oil flows, forces producers to curtail output. Tuesday’s move lower came on expectations that world leaders would intervene before the worst of any supply shock emerges.

“While traders welcomed the sudden drop in oil prices, the geopolitical backdrop remains far from stable, leaving markets vulnerable to further volatility,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Ultimately, the biggest factor for markets will be whether energy supplies from the region resume normally.”

In other corners of the market, gold extended gains from the prior session, trading around $5,200 an ounce. Treasuries rose, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year falling one basis point to 4.14% on Wednesday.

One market that is holding up unexpectedly well is China. Stocks in the country have fallen less than global peers since the conflict began, the yuan has held steady against the dollar and government bond yields have barely moved.

Amid all the global market turmoil, traders geared up for Wednesday’s US inflation data, after the latest jobs report challenged perceptions the labor market is stabilizing.

The consumer price index report is projected to show a core inflation measure, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose just 0.2% last month. That would suggest some easing in price pressures before the outbreak of the war in Iran introduced new uncertainty about the inflation outlook.

Even though the oil reserve release report provided some temporary relief to markets, it’s prudent to keep hedges in place for now, said Jun Bei Liu, co-founder and lead portfolio manager of hedge fund Ten Cap Investment Management in Sydney.

“It’s important to have hedges in place, including exposure to some energy names, because the outlook is very uncertain,” she said.

Corporate News:

Porsche AG said sales will remain under pressure this year as the luxury-car maker grapples with tariffs and a costly course correction on electric vehicles. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. shares climbed after the airline posted its biggest profit since 2010 and said passenger capacity will increase 10%. Nintendo Co. shares gained as much as 10.5% in their steepest climb since April as the surprise success of its new Pokémon game helped offset worries around rising memory costs. Amazon.com Inc. has raised $37 billion from a US dollar bond sale that, combined with a planned euro sale, could swell to nearly $50 billion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:50 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1632 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.96 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8634 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3445 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $69,749.85 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,020.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 2.155% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.85% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $83.77 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

