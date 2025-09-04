Stocks and Bonds Climb Before Make-or-Break Jobs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders gearing up for Friday’s jobs report got a trio of data that reinforced the view of a cooling labor market, keeping bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts alive while driving stocks and bonds higher.

The latest readings on hiring and unemployment claims came on the eve of what economists expect to mark the weakest stretch of US job growth since the pandemic. Treasury two-year yields dropped toward the lowest in almost a year. The S&P 500 saw a back-to-back advance. Money markets priced in a roughly 90% chance of a Fed cut this month and at least two by year-end.

Employers in the US showed little enthusiasm to take on workers during August, and the unemployment rate probably ticked up to an almost four-year high, adding to evidence of a more subdued labor market.

After lowering rates by a full percentage point last fall, Fed policymakers have held them steady this year out of concern that tariffs could reignite price pressures. But as risks to the labor market become more apparent, officials are widely expected to resume rate cuts.

“The Federal Reserve’s free pass on the labor market has ended,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “You can expect the Fed to tilt its balance of risks to cut rates in September.”

A traders positioned for the key jobs reading, they kept a close eye on Capitol Hill. Stephen Miran, who’s President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a vacant seat on the Fed’s Board, reiterated his commitment to central bank independence at a confirmation hearing Thursday.

In the run-up to the report, data showed US jobless claims rose to the highest since June. Private-sector payrolls increased by 54,000, according to ADP Research data, trailing estimates. Hiring plans fell to the weakest level for any August on record, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

“Even the most easing-skeptical officials should concede increasing risks of labor market weakness,” said Will Compernolle at FHN Financial. “If this momentum continues into upcoming months, firms would soon be shedding workers faster than hiring them to the point of negative job growth.”

Nonfarm payrolls probably grew 75,000 in August, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which would mark a fourth straight month of job growth below 100,000. The unemployment rate is seen rising to 4.3% — the highest level since 2021.

Tomorrow’s jobs report will be the deciding factor, but so far this week the data is confirming a slowdown in the labor market, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“In the short term, markets may embrace that data because it should increase the odds of Fed rate cuts,” he said. “But if the numbers deteriorate too much, it could raise concerns about the health of the economy.”

The silver-lining is the weaker the jobs data the more cover there is for stimulative interest rate cuts that are on the horizon, according to Eric Teal at Comerica Wealth Management.

“The boost in the latter half of this year should come from easier monetary policy and stimulative fiscal policies to avoid further economic deterioration,” he said.

A survey conducted by 22V Research showed that investor focus has dramatically shifted to payrolls after the weak number and large revisions last month.

According to the tally, 36% of respondents think the reaction to Friday’s data will be “risk-off,” 35% said “mixed/ negligible” and 29% “risk-on.”

“The most relevant question for the August payrolls report is: did June see the bottoming for job creation or is there still further downside yet to be realized?” said Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.

Hartman says this won’t be the deciding factor behind whether the Fed cuts by 25 basis points in September, but it will influence the degree to which the Fed’s economic projections lay the groundwork for cuts over the balance of 2025.

“In the event that Friday’s data shows an improvement from the recent lull in hiring, then the Fed would have grounds for a patient approach to rate cuts over the balance of the year,” he said.

The Fed has kept rates unchanged in 2025, largely due to concerns tariffs could stoke inflation. But lackluster employment figures have prompted greater concern, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently signaled a cut could be warranted amid a “shifting balance of risks.”

Separate data Thursday showed activity at US service providers expanded in August at the fastest pace in six months on the sharpest acceleration in orders in nearly a year.

The solid advance in those demand indicators suggests the largest part of the economy is gaining some traction after five straight months of sluggishness. Twelve services industries expanded last month, led by information, wholesale trade and arts and entertainment. Activity contracted in four industries.

“Overall, the data showed a solid rebound in business activity among service providers despite there being some pockets of weakness within the details of the report,” said Hartman at BMO. “From here, the path has been cleared to set up for tomorrow’s payrolls report.”

‘Over Time’

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said his forecast is that it will “become appropriate” to cut interest rates “over time,” without clarifying the timing or pace of such moves.

Meantime, the US Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into whether Fed Governor Lisa Cook committed mortgage fraud — ratcheting up pressure as President Donald Trump seeks to oust her from the central bank.

Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas seeking information related to allegations that Cook misrepresented information on mortgage applications, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the ongoing probe.

Corporate Highlights:

Investors worried about faltering momentum in the artificial intelligence trade are looking for a spark from Thursday’s earnings report by the world’s hottest chipmaker: Broadcom Inc. Salesforce Inc. projected lackluster quarterly sales growth, suggesting its artificial intelligence product isn’t yet paying off as quickly as hoped in the face of competition from emerging AI companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said the company expects to weather a slimming of profit margins as it enters a new era of artificial intelligence-driven demand. Microsoft Corp. is set to avoid a potentially hefty antitrust fine after the European Union got positive feedback on the US software giant’s offer to settle a probe into the allegedly illegal bundling of its Teams video-conferencing app. Tesla Inc. said it has opened its robotaxi app to the general public, suggesting the company will soon roll out the service beyond a select group of early access users in Austin, Texas. C3.ai Inc. forecast revenue for the second quarter that missed the average analyst estimate. It also named Stephen Ehikian as its new CEO, replacing founder Tom Siebel, who will remain executive chairman. Figma Inc., a design software company, gave an annual revenue outlook that failed to impress investors hoping to see projections for greater growth in its first report as a public company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will invest as much as $1 billion in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and team up with the asset manager to sell private-market products to retail investors. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted higher-than-expected quarterly sales, weeks after the jeans-maker found itself embroiled in a social media firestorm over its controversial Sydney Sweeney ad campaign. General Motors Co. will start the launch of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle in December with one shift at its plant in Kansas after initially planning to build the plug-in compact on two shifts due to uncertain demand, the company said. Embattled Orsted A/S sued the Trump administration in an effort to revive construction of its almost-finished offshore New England wind farm that the government blocked, kicking off what may become a major legal battle over recent policies targeting the industry. Sanofi’s experimental drug for the skin condition atopic dermatitis disappointed investors with a less-than-expected benefit in a late-stage trial. Mediobanca SpA turned down a raised takeover bid from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, underlining its continuing opposition to the move even though Monte Paschi has already secured enough backing from investors to proceed with the deal. Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled a $650 version of its premium S25 smartphone and a pair of new tablets, the latest effort to roll out artificial intelligence features across its hardware lineup. Huawei Technologies Co. introduced an update to its groundbreaking trifold phone on Thursday, iterating on a novel form factor and underscoring its hardware engineering capabilities. DeepSeek is developing an artificial intelligence model with more advanced AI agent features to compete with US rivals like OpenAI in a newer frontier of the technology, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 1:14 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.4% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.5% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1638 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3423 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 148.64 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $109,694.86 Ether fell 3.5% to $4,309.21 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.72% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.72% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.59% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.87% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $63.67 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,552.35 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.