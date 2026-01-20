Stocks and Bonds Decline on Japan, Tariff Concerns: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds dropped after a sudden selloff in Japanese sovereign debt unsettled markets already on edge from renewed trade concerns tied to President Donald Trump’s Greenland-related tariff threats.

Asian shares, US equity-index futures and Treasuries all fell to their lows of the day after a meltdown in Japanese bonds late in the Tokyo afternoon. Japanese long-term bond yields jumped to records as investors gave a thumbs down to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s election pitch to cut taxes on food. Treasuries joined a global selloff in bonds as cash trading resumed after a US holiday.

Treasuries are retreating on concern the Trump administration’s aggressive stance toward global peers will curb demand for American assets. Equity-index futures indicated US shares will fall when Wall Street reopens, while contracts indicated further losses for European stocks after their worst day since mid-November. Asia’s benchmark share index slipped 0.7%.

As sentiment deteriorated, demand for a number of haven assets surged, sending gold and silver to record highs. A gauge of the dollar fell to a two-week low.

Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on eight countries opposing his bid to control Greenland, and pushback from Europe, has reignited volatility and driven investors toward precious metals. The renewed trade tensions come against a backdrop of concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence and Trump’s policies such as a cap credit-card rates in the US.

“The markets seem to be taking a very risk-off position to this new development in tariffs,” Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets, said on Bloomberg Television. “The key message is tariffs risk, as well as trade risk, isn’t going anywhere.”

The big move in Asia was in Japan, where the country’s 40-year bond yield rose to 4% on Tuesday, the highest since its debut in 2007. The yield on 30-year and 40-year bonds climbed more than 25 basis points. A lackluster auction of 20-year the tenor earlier underscored broader worries over government spending and inflation. The yen weakened 0.2% against the dollar.

“The selloff has been savage,” said Prashant Newnaha, strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “This is a complete and total buyers’ strike.”

Treasury 30-year yields climbed six basis points to 4.90%, and German bund futures declined.

Global bonds have started the year on the back foot after rounding off their biggest annual gain since 2020 as investors demand higher yields to compensate for persistent inflation and rising government borrowings.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

There’s very little in the way of assets that are gaining on Tuesday, and the lack of bounce for major sovereign bonds is of particular note. The lack of a bid for what have been traditional havens underscores the extra levels of uncertainty as investors struggle to price for a Greenland confrontation very few expected to dominate global news flows in the way it is now doing.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Investors are on guard for such moves spilling over into global markets amid the prospect of continued volatility in Tokyo trading ahead of the snap poll Takaichi is scheduling for Feb. 8.

The moves in Japan came as the US-Europe standoff over Greenland worsens. Market direction now partly depends on the European Union’s response, with the bloc considering tariffs on €93 billion ($108 billion) of US goods.

French President Emmanuel Macron intended to request the activation of the EU’s so-called anti-coercion instrument. German leader Friedrich Merz, however, said Monday his country’s heavier dependence on exports means it’s less willing to unleash the countermeasure.

Trump renewed his push for Greenland, claiming the European Union won’t push back too much. Trump also took shots at Macron for rejecting his invitation to join a proposed Board of Peace, and suggested he could impose a 200% tariff on champagne.

With Wall Street closed on Monday, the markets haven’t had a complete opportunity to discount the fallout from the latest escalation in geopolitical risk, Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note. Trump is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

“There’ll be an eagle eye on Davos and what the US does and US President Donald Trump says about its bid to acquire Greenland,” Rodda wrote.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1.3% as of 7:26 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1677 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.44 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9553 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3446 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $90,922.51 Ether fell 2.9% to $3,119.13 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.26% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.41% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold rose 1% to $4,718.68 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Bernadette Toh, Lin Zhu, Ruth Carson and Mia Glass.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.