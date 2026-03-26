Stocks and Bonds Fall as Ceasefire Doubts Mount: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds fell globally as growing uncertainty over Iran’s willingness to engage in talks for a ceasefire in the Middle East sent oil prices higher.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.7%, with about 48 hours before a US delay in strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure expires. As Iran continued to reject President Donald Trump’s push for talks, Axios reported the Pentagon is preparing options for a “final blow,” including ground forces and a massive bombing campaign.

Brent resumed its advance, rising 3.8% to above $106 a barrel. The move rekindled inflation fears and pushed yields higher as money markets priced in tighter monetary policy. Two-year Treasury yields rose four basis points to 3.93%. Gold slipped below $4,500 an ounce and the dollar was little changed.

Manufacturers of memory chips extended losses in US premarket trading after Google touted a technique that could reduce memory needs for artificial intelligence. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 snapped a three-day run of gains.

“If Iran were to signal willingness to negotiate and an end to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz became more likely, equity markets may quickly move back to previous highs,” said Wolf von Rotberg, strategist at Bank J Safra Sarasin. “Yet Iran has so far declined all offers to talk as time is on their side.”

BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito said investors may be underestimating the risks stemming from the Iran war, which are likely to weigh on economic growth and drive inflation higher even if the conflict ends soon.

Oil may still spike to $150 a barrel even “if we announce tomorrow the war is over,” as it would take time for disrupted supply chains to return to full capacity, Kapito said in Melbourne on Thursday.

“What if this disruption is a week, six months, a year — what is it going to mean for the companies that I own?” Kapito said. “My biggest concern is that people aren’t looking at this – they’re just making the assumption” for an optimistic outcome.

Corporate News:

Corebridge Financial and Equitable Holdings to combine in an all-stock merger, valuing the combined company at approximately $22 billion. Henkel AG has agreed buy Olaplex Holdings Inc., the hair-care brand that developed a cult following for its shampoos and other treatments, in a $1.4 billion deal. Swedish fast-fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB’s first-quarter sales fell short of expectations in a period plagued by weak consumption and large currency effects. Moonshot AI is in the early stages of considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong to tap investors’ growing fascination with AI, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 10:07 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1561 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.51 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9122 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3356 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $69,575.2 Ether fell 4% to $2,078.62 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.92% Commodities

Brent crude rose 3.7% to $106.05 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.9% to $4,422.40 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

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