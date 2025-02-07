Stocks and Bonds Steady With All Eyes on Payrolls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks, bonds and the dollar fluctuated in narrow ranges as traders looked ahead to the monthly US jobs report to help decide the path for interest rates.

S&P 500 futures were little changed, with the index on track for a 0.7% weekly advance. Treasury 10-year yields held at 4.43%. In Europe, stocks were on course for the longest run of weekly gains since last March.

The US jobs report is expected to show 175,000 new roles added last month after advances in excess of 200,000 in the prior two months — which partly reflected recovery from two severe hurricanes — according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Wall Street will be closely watching a revision to job growth for the 12 months through the previous March. Economists the markdown to show a labor market that’s gradually cooling.

“The stock market, needing a boost after a decent but lukewarm earnings season, could potentially rise if the job market shows signs of cooling,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. An uptick in hiring might reignite concerns about inflation, he added.

In individual stock moves, Amazon.com Inc. fell in extended trading on a weaker-than-expected outlook.

The tech giant warned investors that it could face capacity constraints in its cloud computing division despite plans to invest some $100 billion this year, with most of the money going toward data centers, homegrown chips and other equipment to provide artificial intelligence services.

Expedia Group Inc. shares jumped almost 10% in premarket trading after the online travel agency reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

In other markets news, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he favors a strong dollar and has no plans to alter the government’s debt-issuance plans. During the election campaign, President Donald Trump expressed concern about the strength of the dollar, given that it makes US products more expensive overseas.

“The strong-dollar policy is completely intact with President Trump,” Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg. “We want the dollar to be strong. What we don’t want is other countries to weaken their currencies, to manipulate their trade.”

Key events this week:

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:31 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0380

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2454

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 152.08 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $97,633.82

Ether rose 1.6% to $2,753.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $70.91 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,865.89 an ounce

