Stocks and Futures Climb as BOJ Set to Hike Rates: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stock futures echoed Asian gains as investors awaited policy decisions from Japan and the US this week for near-term trading cues.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose as Japanese equities outperformed the region. The Nikkei 225 index climbed the most in a month as bets mounted that the Bank of Japan will end its negative-rate policy on Tuesday. The yen traded weaker against the dollar. Euro Stoxx 50 contracts gained 0.2%.

“Japanese stocks are rising, driven by weakness of the yen, and expectations that the currency won’t strengthen even if the central bank hikes,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets based in Singapore. “Seems like BOJ is all priced in and focus is much more on Nvidia and Fed this week.”

In China, equities rallied on surprisingly strong economic numbers, which added to evidence of more traction for the world’s second-largest economy.

The data, however, is unlikely to push the yuan out of its recent tight range as the currency is torn between China’s central bank and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“A potentially hawkish FOMC meeting can place upward pressure on dollar-offshore yuan” this week, CBA strategists led by Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. But that “will likely be capped by the People’s Bank of China’s continued onshore yuan support at the daily fix.”

The Fed’s policy meeting Wednesday may dictate the direction of global stocks for the next quarter. Prior to the blackout period, Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank was close to having the confidence to cut, while others debated how deep, or shallow, those declines will be.

Bond traders, meanwhile, appear to have painfully surrendered to a higher-for-longer reality. Yields on policy sensitive two-year Treasuries have climbed 11 basis points this month to 4.73%, extending last month’s gain. Swaps traders are pricing about 71 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, down from 134 basis points at the start of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The Fed may have less confidence on inflation than before, but it still has confidence in the disinflation trend,” and may keep its median forecast of three cuts this year, Bank of America economists including Michael Gapen wrote in a note to clients. “This may be fanciful thinking on our part, but there are several inflation reports and plenty of time between now and June to change course if needed.”

In corporate news, Apple Inc. is in talks to build Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, according to people familiar with the situation. The deal, if comes to fruition has the potential to shake up the AI industry.

Elsewhere this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to extend its rate pause while Bank Indonesia and the Bank of England also deliver policy decisions. Eurozone inflation data is due as well as Reddit Inc.’s initial public offering.

In commodities, oil ticked higher following the biggest weekly advance in a month as macro-economic data from China came in ahead of expectations, and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks. Gold edged lower.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Japan rate decision, Tuesday

Canada inflation, Tuesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

New Zealand GDP, Thursday

Taiwan rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

Mexico rate decision, Thursday

European Union summit in Brussels, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 3:57 p.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0888

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 149.23 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2045 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6563

The British pound was little changed at $1.2733

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $68,454.76

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,625.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.29%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.755%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $81.44 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,147.72 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael G. Wilson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.