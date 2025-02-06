Stocks and US Futures Rise as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as the busiest day of the earnings season got underway, with a decline in Treasury yields boosting risk sentiment in the absence of any new trade tensions.
The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed to a record high on a closing basis, after an index of Asian shares advanced to a seven-week peak. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged higher.
A semblance of calm is returning to global markets after the volatility sparked by the Trump administration’s trade policies earlier in the week. That’s allowing investors to refocus on the outlook for interest rates, economic growth and corporate earnings.
The 10-year Treasury yield hovered near near the lowest since mid-December after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his focus with regard to bringing down borrowing costs is on that measure, rather than the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate. A gauge of dollar strength rose for the first time in three days.
Among companies reporting in Europe on Thursday, Societe Generale SA and AstraZeneca Plc gained after earnings beats. Kering SA fell after announcing that Gucci creative director Sabato de Sarno is leaving after only two years.
In economic news, German factory orders surged in December, adding to evidence that the outlook for the beleaguered sector may be improving. Later Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to cut its policy rate. US data on jobless claims today and the all-important payrolls report tomorrow will also on traders’ radar.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone retail sales, Thursday
- UK rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday
- Amazon earnings, Thursday
- US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:13 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0372
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.58 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2926 per dollar
- The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2462
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $98,217.96
- Ether rose 1.8% to $2,837.42
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.44%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.38%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.45%
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.2% to $74.74 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,855.25 an ounce
