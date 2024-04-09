Stocks Are Steady With Traders on Inflation Watch: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Traders mostly refrained from major wagers on stocks and bonds in the buildup to Wednesday’s US inflation figures, which are crucial to the debate over when the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates.

Mining stocks were a bright spot for a second day in Europe as iron ore prices extended their rebound, although the region’s Stoxx 600 Index edged lower. US futures were little changed after a flat close on Wall Street Monday. Moves were stronger in Asia, with Japanese stocks rising the most in two weeks as a depreciating yen supported exporters.

Treasury yields steadied after those on the 10-year note rose to the highest since November, a whisker away from the psychologically important 4.5% level. While markets now favor just two US rate cuts this year, former Fed St. Louis President James Bullard said three reductions remain “the base case.”

The dollar was flat, with the yen hovering around the closely watched 152 level that many say will trigger Japanese authorities to act.

“Traders are unlikely looking to add to positioning ahead of tomorrow night’s pivotal US inflation data,” said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG Australia.

Elsewhere, oil traded near a five-month high as investors weighed simmering tensions in the Middle East and persistent supply concerns. Israel said progress has been made in negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, signaling a potential easing of hostilities, but Hamas denied the claim.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast Wednesday’s US consumer price index will show some easing of inflation pressures. Yet the core gauge, which excludes food and energy costs, would be up 3.7% from a year earlier — above the Fed’s 2% target.

Marija Veitmane, head of equity markets research at State Street Global, said her firm’s measure of online inflation pointed to a potentially above-consensus read. “We have seen prices in every sector we track to grow at higher than average pace in March,” she said.

Read: Bearish Trades in Treasury Options Target 10-Year Yield Above 5%

Swap contracts imply around 60 basis points of US monetary easing this year, which means two cuts is the most likely outcome with the first expected by September, according to Bloomberg pricing. On Friday, the chance of a third cut was still above 50%.

In the corporate world, Blackstone Inc. is nearing a deal to take L’Occitane International SA private, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially ending the global cosmetics company’s 14-year run on Hong Kong’s stock exchange.

In other commodities, gold held a record high, up more 17% since mid-February. Copper traded near a 15-month high as supply tightens and global manufacturing picks up.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Fed minutes, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:12 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0858

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2433 per dollar

The British pound was unchanged at $1.2655

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $70,880.62

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,655.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.07%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $90.64 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,347.16 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck, Winnie Hsu and Colleen Goko.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.