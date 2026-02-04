Stocks Bounce After AI Scare as Gold Hits $5,000: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rebounded after a selloff in software shares, while gold reclaimed the $5,000-an-ounce mark.

Economically sensitive shares were Wednesday’s biggest gainers, with futures for the Russell 2000 index of small-caps advancing 0.4%. Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% ahead of Alphabet Inc. earnings, while those for the Nasdaq 100 were little changed. In Europe, chemicals and auto shares outperformed. Novo Nordisk A/S sunk 17% after a disappointing sales outlook.

The rotation into cyclical stocks persisted as renewed fears over AI-driven disruption weighed on markets. Tuesday’s selloff was sparked by a new automation tool from Anthropic PBC, with losses spilling into financial services and asset managers. Caution lingered on Wednesday, with a European basket of stocks seen at risk from AI disruption falling another 1%.

“I don’t think the market has fully resolved whether this move was based on fear or fundamentals. What’s clear is that we’ve had a confidence break, really, at the category level,” said Stephanie Niven, portfolio manager at Ninety One. “Before convictions can be rebuilt at that really important company level, we are seeing this kind of indiscriminate selling.”

The dollar rose 0.2%, while Treasury yields edged higher. Bitcoin hovered near $76,000. The yen extended losses as traders anticipated a victory for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party in this weekend’s poll.

Disruption fears have added a new layer of complexity in distinguishing winners from losers in AI. With valuations stretched and earnings season under way, investors have also punished companies that failed to live up to elevated expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slid 8% in premarket trading after issuing an underwhelming sales forecast. The stock has surged about 50% since October, compared with a largely flat performance over the same period for AI-chipmaking leader Nvidia Corp.

“High valuations and optimistic earnings expectations reduce the margin for error,” wrote Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau. “The good news, however, is that the latest pull-back has already removed froth, without panic.”

Stock prices would be supported by global growth re-accelerating and improving earnings, he said.

“High valuations limit the cushion, but they are not extreme either, and backed by solid corporate fundamentals, while bonds aren’t that appealing to us,” the team writes in a note.

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S shocked investors by forecasting a steep decline in sales this year, a sign of how intensifying price wars in obesity drugs and the Trump administration’s pressure on pharmaceutical prices will hit the company’s results. UBS Group AG posted profit which beat expectations in the fourth quarter, as the bank announced a $3 billion buyback program for 2026 with the potential for more. GSK Plc reported better-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, buoyed by its HIV and asthma medicines. Credit Agricole SA fell short of analysts’ profit estimates for the fourth quarter as costs rose to revamp its Italian business and it set aside more money for souring loans and other risks. Infineon Technologies AG said it would ramp up spending on its technology for data centers, aiming to grow revenue as demand for artificial intelligence solutions picks up speed. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares tumbled in late trading after the chipmaker’s sales forecast underwhelmed investors, a sign that it’s not making the AI inroads that some on Wall Street anticipated. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:55 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1813 The British pound was little changed at $1.3709 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 156.77 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $75,986.76 Ether fell 1.3% to $2,253.87 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.52% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $63.41 a barrel Spot gold rose 2% to $5,045.91 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.