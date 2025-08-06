Stocks Bounce Amid Earnings Reports as Apple Jumps: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rebounded as Wall Street waded through a fresh batch of earnings reports. Treasuries saw mild moves ahead of a $42 billion sale of 10-year bonds. The dollar fell.

The S&P 500 edged up after a slide fueled by economic worries. Apple Inc. climbed about 3.5% as President Donald Trump is set to announce the firm will commit to another $100 billion investment on domestic manufacturing. McDonald’s Corp. gained as sales picked up in the latest quarter. Uber Technologies Inc. unveiled $20 billion in new stock buybacks.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are crushing second-quarter expectations — up 9.1%, triple the pre-season forecast and the strongest beat rate since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“There are a lot of narratives to keep track of in today’s investing environment, but earnings remain the main catalyst for stocks,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While pullbacks are possible — particularly due to macro-related influences and poor seasonality trends — those pullbacks will likely prove to be buying opportunities.”

Short-dated Treasuries outperformed the rest of the curve, with two-year yields little changed at 3.73%. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said a slowing of the US economy may make an interest-rate cut appropriate in the near term, and he still sees two cuts by year’s end.

Stocks remain buoyant as betting against the market momentum “feels almost irrational,” according to a macro trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“The key point is that the market can’t look far enough. This is why it will ignore the recession risk,” Paolo Schiavone wrote.

“While trade uncertainty and elevated valuations could be a modest headwind for equities in the near term, investors can consider ways to manage volatility while positioning for longer-term gains,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Those who are already allocated to equities in line with their strategic benchmarks should consider implementing short-term hedges, and those under allocated should prepare to add exposure on potential market dips, he noted.

Still, after the blistering rally in American equities, the Bloomberg Intelligence Market Pulse Index pushed to a “manic” reading last month, a sign that investor exuberance may be running too hot.

The measure combines six metrics like market breadth, volatility and leverage to deliver a reading on investor sentiment. When it gets into overheated territory, returns tend to weaken in the following three months.

Meantime, bond traders are ramping up bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year, as signs of a weakening US economy bolster the case for the central bank to reduce borrowing costs as demanded by President Trump.

Positioning in options tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, which closely tracks the expected trajectory of US monetary policy, shows investors readying for the possibility of cuts in each of the three remaining meetings this year, bringing down rates by a total of 75 basis points in 2025.

Corporate Highlights:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. was unable to give a clear outlook for resuming sales in China, a crucial market for the second-largest maker of artificial intelligence processors. Super Micro Computer Inc. lowered its fiscal-year revenue forecast and projected quarterly profit that fell short of estimates, raising questions about sales and pricing pressures around powerful AI servers. McDonald’s Corp. sales picked up in the latest quarter, suggesting that pop culture-focused collaborations and budget meals are helping to offset diners’ economic anxiety. Walt Disney Co. reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, with continued growth at its parks and streaming business overshadowing a tough climate for movies and traditional TV. Uber Technologies Inc. announced $20 billion in new stock buybacks after sharing a better-than-expected third-quarter forecast and quarterly results, suggesting that growth at its core rideshare and delivery units still has room to pick up steam. OpenAI is in early talks about a potential sale of stock for current and former employees at a valuation of about $500 billion, people briefed on the investment discussions said, marking an enormous gain in value for the artificial intelligence leader. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is doubling down on its long-haul expansion with the first purchase of Boeing Co. widebody aircraft in a dozen years, while it struggles closer to home with its HK Express unit suffering from a sharp drop in regional demand. Rivian Automotive Inc. walked back a key financial goal and warned of mounting losses as President Donald Trump’s tariffs and changes to US environmental rules squeeze the electric-vehicle maker’s bottom line. Snap Inc., the owner of the Snapchat photo-sharing app, acknowledged a slowdown in advertising revenue growth, due in part to a technical issue with its ad-buying tools earlier this year. Novo Nordisk A/S’s sales showed the weakest growth in four years as the Danish drugmaker loses ground to Eli Lilly & Co. in the crucial US market for obesity medicines, underscoring the slowdown that prompted last week’s profit warning. Shopify Inc.’s revenue and its third-quarter outlook beat expectations. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. tumbled after poor weather conditions limited attendance, leading the theme-park operator to slash its full year outlook. It also announced its long-standing chief executive is stepping down. Blackstone Inc. has agreed to an acquisition of Enverus that could value the energy data platform at more than $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Apollo Global Management Inc. agreed to acquire a majority stake in Stream Data Centers, making its first such acquisition as the alternative asset manager capitalizes on booming demand for digital infrastructure. Mars Inc. is tapping gene-editing technology that could speed up the development of hardier cocoa plants — part of the company’s efforts to ensure continued supplies of the crucial crop. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:48 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.4% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.9% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.3% Apple rose 3.4% McDonald’s rose 2.2% Uber fell 2.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1626 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3321 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.34 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $114,352.95 Ether rose 0.7% to $3,602.34 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.52% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.72% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $66.28 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,367.51 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.