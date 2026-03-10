Stocks Bounce as Oil Tumbles on Stockpile Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks bounced as oil tumbled after the Group of Seven nations asked their main energy agency to be ready to deploy oil reserves if needed, with the war in Iran posing threats to global supplies. Bonds and the dollar fell.

The S&P 500 wiped out losses as US crude tumbled to $85. The G-7 tasked the International Energy Agency with studying the volumes that could be released, according to France, which holds the current group presidency.

Meantime, the Pentagon said it’s conducting the most intense day of attacks against Iran and won’t give up until the Islamic Republic is defeated, striking a more aggressive tone after President Donald Trump’s suggestion the war could end soon.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the comments during a press conference Tuesday. They suggested the US-Israeli campaign that began on Feb. 28 may still have some way to run. Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told PBS’s News Hour on Monday that talks with the US are not “on our agenda.”

“While traders welcomed the sudden drop in oil prices, the geopolitical backdrop remains far from stable, leaving markets vulnerable to further volatility,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Against this backdrop, our near-term crude oil forecast remains cautious. We could yet see more volatility as Iran vows to fight.”

Addressing concerns about soaring energy prices, Trump said Monday that the US Navy will escort tankers to maintain a steady oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The effective closure of the waterway — vital to the world’s flow of petroleum — has created bottlenecks and caused regional energy giants to slash production.

“Trump’s words have sparked significant unwinding in oil and energy prices, helping to ease those fears of inflationary pressures,” said Fiona Cincotta at City Index. “However, we are definitely not out of the woods yet, and any gains will remain limited until there are clear signs of an end to hostilities in the Gulf and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz improves.”

The United Arab Emirates halted its huge Ruwais oil refinery, one of the world’s largest, as a precautionary measure after a drone strike caused a fire in the industrial area in which it’s located, according to people familiar with the matter. Meantime, Saudi Aramco’s chief warned the impact on oil markets will be “catastrophic” the longer the disruption from the Iran war drags on.

Investors betting on a hawkish response to rising oil prices could be misreading the Federal Reserve, according to Bank of America Corp., which warns that supply shocks can also result in periods of stable interest rates and even deep cuts.

An energy shock isn’t necessarily hawkish, US economist Aditya Bhave noted, because it can create tension between the central bank’s mandates to promote stable prices and support employment.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is introducing AI agents across the Pentagon’s three million-strong workforce to automate routine jobs, according to a senior defense official. Nvidia Corp. is making a new investment in Thinking Machines Lab, a company founded by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati. Amazon.com Inc. kicked off what is likely to be one of the biggest corporate bond offerings ever, in the latest blockbuster fundraising to pay for the AI boom. Honeywell Aerospace Inc. began its inaugural US investment-grade bond sale, targeting as much as $16 billion as it prepares for a planned spinoff. Bunge Global SA announced a $3 billion share repurchase plan as the crop trader continues to benefit from its recent acquisition of Viterra. Bill Ackman is returning to the IPO market with a combined offering for his hedge fund manager and a new closed-end fund. Kohl’s Corp. rebounded after the struggling department-store chain said it was pleased with its performance this year. Novo Nordisk A/S got a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for not reporting all suspected side effects in patients who took Ozempic. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:37 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.9% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1642 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3458 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.71 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $69,960.95 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,029.93 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.11% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.56% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 9.9% to $85.36 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.3% to $5,207.44 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.