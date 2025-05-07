Stocks Bounce as Powell Says Economy Is Holding Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks bounced after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors that the economy is still solid despite uncertainties stemming from President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Following a brief drop in the immediate aftermath of the central bank decision, the S&P 500 edged higher. Treasury yields dropped.

“The tariff situation is extremely fluid and unpredictable, therefore it would be irresponsible for the Fed to attempt to be responsive to tariffs when the situation can change drastically and their actions could lack the intended impacts or even worse compound a detrimental effect,” said Chris Brigati, chief investment officer at SWBC.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.27%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is “actively looking at” revamping the Safari web browser on its devices to focus on AI-powered search engines, a seismic shift for the industry hastened by the potential end of a longtime partnership with Google.

Walt Disney Co. reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates and raised its outlook for the full year, citing strong performances from theme parks and streaming TV.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nvidia Corp.’s closest rival in artificial intelligence processors, offered an upbeat revenue outlook for the current period, even while warning that US export curbs will take a bite out of sales.

Super Micro Computer Inc. gave a sales forecast in the current period that fell short of estimates, disappointing investors after the server maker last week released lackluster preliminary quarterly results for the previous quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc. reported weaker-than-expected quarterly gross bookings, citing lower US inbound travel that’s led to slower gains in its rideshare business.

Marvell Technology Inc. cut the high end of its revenue forecast and postponed an investor day event, citing the “uncertain” economy.

Rivian Automotive Inc. said full-year deliveries will decline more sharply than it anticipated just a month ago, citing risks Trump’s trade war will further dampen demand for pricey electric vehicles.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is cutting about 500 jobs, representing about 5% of its global workforce, as it works toward a goal of generating $10 billion in annual recurring revenue.

The European Union will propose tariffs on Boeing Co. aircraft and US-made cars if talks with President Donald Trump’s administration fail to de-escalate a brewing trade conflict, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 2:37 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1358

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3343

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 143.20 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $96,833.23

Ether rose 2.1% to $1,812.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $58.10 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.3% to $3,387.44 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.