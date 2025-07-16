Stocks Bounce as Trump Denies Plan to Fire Powell: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Speculation about the fate of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set off a short-lived tempest in financial markets Wednesday, with volatility mostly quelled after President Donald Trump said he has no plans to fire the central bank chief and was only discussing it in “concept.”

The S&P 500 bounced as Trump said he is “not planning on doing anything” to remove Powell, after a White House official said the president was likely to seek the Fed Chair’s ouster soon. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, slid six basis points to 3.88%. The dollar halted a four-day advance.

Anyone hoping to discern from today’s market action how investors would treat Powell’s firing have a litany of moving parts to consider. While the initial reaction was relatively modest, traders may have simply cast the episode as the latest political theater.

Framed as rhetorical pressure than an imminent rupture in Fed leadership, the trading action may therefore provide a poor proxy for how Wall Street would react if Trump actually removed Powell — a prospect that strategists warn would rattle global markets.

To Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management, a decision to fire the Fed chief would negatively impact markets as concerns around central bank independence would be at “the forefront of investors’ minds.”

The president’s remarks in the Oval Office left open the possibility of ousting Powell for cause. Trump and his allies have lambasted the Fed chair over the central bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady and the cost of the central bank’s renovations of its Washington headquarters.

“The decision to fire Powell would have to make its way through the courts because he can only be fired for cause, and they have to determine if the cost overruns on the new Fed building are grounds for that,” he added.

“And now that Trump says he’s ‘not planning’ to fire Powell we have to wonder if the first story was a trial balloon to see how markets would react,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers.

At Academy Securities, Peter Tchir said that he’s been arguing that Trump has been emboldened after a series of “wins” – which might encourage him on this.

“But possibly more importantly, would be a sign that tariff policy is going to be more aggressive than market current thinks,” Tchir added.

To Dominic Pappalardo at Morningstar Wealth, the biggest outcome of the public criticism from President Trump of Chairman Powell and ongoing “threats” of removing him is the possibility of erosion of the Fed’s credibility and their policies.

“Powell has remained consistent and professional and hasn’t engaged much in the back and forth all while holding steady in his approach – the Fed will remain data driven and patient,” he said.

Much like we’ve seen with tariff headlines, Pappalardo says the market reaction to the Trump/Powell situation are less significant now than they were earlier in the year.

“Headline fatigue is real and widespread at this point,” he noted.

Earlier gains in stocks were driven by a softer-than-estimated inflation reading that reinforced the case for the Fed to cut rates this year. Traders also parsed another solid batch of earnings from US financial giants like Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley. A slide in chipmakers was fueled by a weak outlook from ASML Holding NV.

US wholesale inflation moderated in June as a sharp decline in the costs of travel-related services offset a pickup in goods prices. The producer price index was unchanged from a month earlier, after an upwardly revised 0.3% gain in May. US wholesale prices rose 2.3% from a year earlier, the least since September.

The latest wholesale price data suggest manufacturers are so far proceeding cautiously on the extent to which they can pass through higher US tariffs to their customers. The data showed wholesaler and retailer margins were little changed in June after surging in May.

“Disinflation remains, but the Fed will be undeterred in keeping rates steady until September,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “As long as the labor market remains strong and resilient, rates aren’t likely to move meaningfully lower.”

Tariffs

On the tariff front, Trump said he would send letters to more than 150 countries notifying them of tariff rates as he pushes ahead with a trade agenda that has sent US partners racing to avoid higher import taxes.

“They’re not big countries, and they don’t do that much business,” Trump added about the trading partners that would receive upcoming letters.

Investors may underestimate the potential for further gains in stocks and other risk assets but they should hedge against the threat of a weaker dollar, higher bond yields and greater volatility, according to KKR & Co.

Loosening financial conditions, policy easing by global central banks, improving productivity and a lack of net issuance provide a supportive backdrop for risk investments, said Henry McVey, head of global macro and asset allocation at the alternative asset manager.

Corporate Highlights:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock traders posted the largest revenue haul in Wall Street history, as volatility sparked by the Trump administration’s trade war spurred a second straight record quarter for the unit.

Morgan Stanley’s stock traders scored their best second quarter on record as the biggest US banks continue to reap the benefits of market volatility tied to President Donald Trump’s policy moves.

Bank of America Corp.’s traders posted a record second quarter as the company reaped the benefits of volatile markets and net interest income topped analysts’ estimates.

PNC Financial Services Group beat expectations for second-quarter net interest income, helped by an increase in loan growth.

The bank is considering charging financial-technology companies for access to valuable customer data, following the lead of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Chief Executive Officer Bill Demchak said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 1:42 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.6%

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.2%

KBW Bank Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1648

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3428

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 147.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $119,678.26

Ether rose 8% to $3,285.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.46%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.69%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.64%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.88%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 5.02%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $66.40 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,351.49 an ounce

With assistance from Denitsa Tsekova and Isabelle Lee.

