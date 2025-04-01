Stocks Bounce in Countdown to US Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks followed a late-day rally in the US and gold extended a winning streak as the arrival of US tariffs continued to loom over markets.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index opened 1% higher after a four-day stretch of losses. Asian stocks also gained, while US equity futures were little changed. Gold neared $3,150 an ounce. US Treasuries and the dollar were steady.

Traders got further details on when Trump will announce his reciprocal tariff plan — 3pm on Wednesday at an event in the White House Rose Garden — but the extent of his levies remain unclear. The confusion around whether the US president will take a lenient or harder tact has made investors less willing to make risky stock bets and led Wall Street strategists to lower their estimates.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists cut their forecast for Europe’s Stoxx 600, following a similar move from the US team. The team led by Sharon Bell trimmed the 12-month target on the index to 570 points from 580, citing weaker growth forecasts.

“Markets will stabilize if Trump’s plans are seen as a one-off affair and reasonably simple to comply with, but they will face pressures again if Trump fails to provide clarity in these dimensions,” said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier Singapore Ltd.

The president has touted his April 2 announcement as a “Liberation Day,” heralding the start of a more protectionist policy meant as retribution against trading partners he has long accused of “ripping off” the US.

Trump has already placed levies on Canada, Mexico and China — the US’s three largest trading partners — as well as automobiles, steel and aluminum. Import taxes on copper could come within several weeks. Trump has also threatened duties on pharmaceutical, semiconductor and lumber imports.

After the measures are unveiled, there could be an extended period of negotiation between the US and major trading partners, and it has the potential to keep this volatility going for longer than market expects, said Sat Duhra, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors in Singapore.

In Asia, iron ore and base metals advanced on data showing China’s manufacturing activity improved. Copper gained for the first time in five days, adding 0.5% to $9,759 a ton on the London Metal Exchange.

Xiaomi Corp. shares dropped about 5% in Hong Kong. The technology giant confirmed one of its SU7 electric cars was involved in an accident. Local media reported three people died in the incident.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% as of 8:04 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0805

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2797 per dollar

The British pound was unchanged at $1.2918

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $83,486.48

Ether rose 2.2% to $1,859.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.19%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.71%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $74.94 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,133.69 an ounce

