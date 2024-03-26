Stocks Bounce in Final Stretch of Stellar Quarter: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stock market bounced back, with traders adjusting their positions in the final few days of a banner quarter.

Equities saw a mild rebound, with the S&P 500’s rally for the year approaching 10%. The benchmark measure has only seen double-digit gains for two quarters in a row in five instances since 1950, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“With the last day of the quarter coming on Thursday, we could see the impact of ‘window dressing’ push the market higher once again,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “Given how mild the decline has been over the past two days, we would not be surprised if we got at least some of this kind of buying over the next few days.”

Traders also waded through a few economic readings on Tuesday, with US durable goods orders rising for the first time in three months. Separate data showed home-price growth accelerated at the fastest rate since 2022, increasing pressure on buyers after the worst year for property sales in nearly three decades.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,230. United Parcel Service Inc. — an economic barometer — expects sales and profit to grow over the next three years as the courier overcomes soft demand for package delivery coming out of the pandemic. Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments in China fell about 33% in February from a year earlier, according to official data.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced one basis point to 4.26%. The dollar wavered.

The S&P 500 is also on track to notch five straight months of gains from November through March — a feat it’s only accomplished one other time this century in 2013.

That set-up has historically underpinned a secular bull run in US stocks that extended at least a year, according to Jeffrey Hirsch, editor of the Stock Trader’s Almanac. Since 1950, when the equities benchmark posted a consecutive monthly advance from November to March, the S&P 500 rose the remaining nine months of the year in all 11 instances, with an average gain of 12%, he added.

For stocks to warrant their multiple expansion in recent months, global central banks must ease monetary policy this year and companies have to deliver healthy earnings growth, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.

“Overall, if central banks turn out to be more dovish than currently projected, but without this being accompanied by growth disappointments, present equity multiples could be defended,” he wrote this week. If earnings disappoint and central banks are more restrictive, equity multiples would need to fall, he added.

Corporate Highlights:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. soared after completing a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The deal gives the parent company of Truth Social more than $275 million of much-needed capital.

McDonald’s Corp. will bring Krispy Kreme Inc.’s doughnuts to its restaurants across the US, marking the burger chain’s latest effort to attract diners for breakfast and all-day snacking.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. unveiled results from an early study of its experimental weight-loss pill, a product expected to compete with popular obesity shots.

Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, bolstered by rising digital asset prices and increased trading volumes.

The new version of Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine hit its goal in a late-stage trial, the company said, helping pave the way for a shot that’s easier to use and more potent for the elderly.

A dramatic week for Altice France SA sparked intense trading in its bonds, with at least $2 billion of debt linked to the firm changing hands.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0853

The British pound was little changed at $1.2642

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.40 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $70,766.51

Ether was little changed at $3,628.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $82.16 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,188.80 an ounce

